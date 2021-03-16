Hits: Where LuminarAI hits a home run

1. Easy to use and learn

Photo editing can be time consuming, boring and confusing to learn. But with LuminarAI, it’s easy to jump in and get started. There’s virtually no learning curve, allowing you to get started with a template or custom edits on your images.

LuminarAI automates manual tasks like masking, and reduces the time and complexity usually set aside for those tasks.

2. Templates that provide inspiration and let beginners learn the photo editing process

The Templates section is brand-new to Luminar. Built in collaboration with professional photographers and retouchers, Templates reflect both classic design and modern trends. They take advantage of content-aware AI, helping to make edits on the unique elements of your photographs.

Templates are available based on category, but there’s also a For This Photo section. Here, you can quickly find recommended templates based on the content found in your images.

LuminarAI also makes it easy to dial back the effect of a template, giving you the ability to change the opacity of what’s being applied to your image.

Finally, users can take a template and completely customize it, by clicking over to the Edit section and making further adjustments from there. Your final template can then be saved and synced across images.

3. AI tools that are simple to use and provide results quickly

LuminarAI offers several tools that are powered by AI. These work on all sorts of images — portraits, landscapes, food, street photos and more.

CompositionAI

New in LuminarAI, CompositionAI lets you get the perfect frame for your image. Utilizing the golden rules of composition — like the Rule of Thirds — you can automatically get a suggested crop with just the click of a button. CompositionAI also lets you automatically fix alignment and perspective issues with ease.

BodyAI

With BodyAI, you can make your subjects appear lighter or heavier. The adjustments here are subtle, making for realistic results with a single slider. BodyAI works no matter what the position of the person — even if they’re sitting or lying down.

IrisAI

Enhance your subject’s eyes with IrisAI. This tool automatically finds the irises and adds subtle effects, color and catchlight to make your subject’s eyes pop!

FaceAI

FaceAI lets you make adjustments to elements of your subject’s face — eyes, brows, lips and the overall face contour. You can also adjust the lighting on your face, replicating an effect similar to that of a reflector or accent light.

SkinAI

With SkinAI, you can automatically remove blemishes while preserving the details of your subject’s skin, like the pores on a face. You can also reduce shine from oily skin or harsh light.

AtmosphereAI

Add realistic effects to your scene with AtmosphereAI. Here, you can add things like fog, mist, haze, steam and drizzle. The tool automatically analyzes elements in the scene and creates a depth map. This helps to apply the effect and have it naturally interact with other elements in your photo.

SkyAI

With SkyAI, you can easily change the sky in your photo in seconds! SkyAI lets you retain fine details, relight the photo and more for a realistic effect. New to Update 2, SkyAI now can reflect your new sky in the water below. You can also relight your subjects for a more realistic, finished look.

Augmented SkyAI

Do you have a boring sky in your photograph? With Augmented SkyAI, you can add elements into your sky, and have it wrap around foreground elements so it blends in naturally.

AccentAI

Get natural lighting and life-like color with AccentAI. This tool analyzes your image to identify issues with brightness, contrast and color, and helps to balance them out. Perfect for portrait and landscapes, AccentAI can be a major time-saver in just a single slider.

Sky EnhancerAI

Need to take your sky to the next level? With Sky EnhancerAI, you can make your sky pop and add additional depth to your image.

StructureAI

Add depth and clarity to your photo with StructureAI. This tool recognizes the contents in your scene, and helps to pull out critical detail when necessary.

4. Easy sky replacement options with fine-tuning

With SkyAI, you can easily swap out a boring sky for something more inspiring! Turn a grey sky into a beautiful blue sky, or an evening sunset into a night scene with ease.

SkyAI lets you adjust several variables with your new sky. In addition to changing the orientation and rotation of your sky, you can add grain and blur. You can also change the horizon position for a seamless blend to your sky.

But that’s not all — SkyAI lets you relight your scene based on your new sky. And with Update 2, you can now relight the subjects in your scene.

Finally, SkyAI now lets you reflect your new sky in the water below, making for a realistic result that showcases your sky like never before.

5. Realistic landscape tools that can take your photos to the next level

In addition to the landscape-centric AI tools mentioned above, LuminarAI has several other tools that let you optimize your outdor scene.

Use Sunrays to add a new light source to your photo, and control its position, warmth and glow to help relight your scene.

You can also utilize the Foliage Enhancer, which makes trees, grass, shrubs and more pop off your screen.

Bring in some golden light with the Golden Hour slider, or use Dehaze to apply a perfect blend of contrast, clarity and color adjustments to help eliminate the effects of fog and haze.

6. Local Masking tool that lets you add layer-like effects to your photos

Ever wanted to add a frame or special effect to your image? Or do you have a specific portion of your image that you want to work on? With Local Masking, you can do all of this with ease.

Add a Basic Local Mask to selectively adjust things like exposure, shadows, highlights and more. Or, use a Texture Overlay to bring in a frame around your image, special effect or watermark.

7. Available as a plugin for Lightroom Classic, Photoshop and Photos for macOS

Already have a photo editing or management platform you’re happy with? No problem! Use LuminarAI as a plugin and add extra capabilities to your workflow.