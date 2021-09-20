I shoot a lot of real estate — A LOT. I like to talk about the latest cameras and lenses for the highest possible image quality. However, there’s one underrated aspect about long exposure photography I like to emphasize as well. It’s difficult for me to obtain a nice tack sharp photograph without a solidly built and stable tripod.

I have two main tripods, a iFootage 65″ carbon fiber video tripod and the Really Right Stuff Ultralight Tripod TFC-33 Mk2. I bought the iFootage as a back up to the Really Right Stuff, but I find that I’m using the iFootage more, even though it’s roughly a third the price. Allow me to tell you why.

A quick comparison

iFootage 65″ carbon fiber video tripod

Pros

Price

Lightweight — 4.2 lbs.

Nice maximum height — 63 inches

Easy to fold and unfold with the latching buckles

Cons

Not terribly refined, notably the extending and closing of the center pole, it’s very “grabby” and hard to extend and retract

Screws that maintain the tension of the tripod legs become loose and are in regular need of tightening

Not much else

Really Right Stuff Ultralight Tripod TFC-33 Mk2

Pros

Lightweight — 3.72 lbs.

Very refined and well put together

Center pole extends and retracts with ease

Pinnacle of solid construction

Impressive maximum load of 50 lbs.

Folds into a very small footprint, outstanding for travel

Cons

Price — it’s very expensive

I’m not a fan of the twist lock design — to slow to extend and retract — productivity killer

Not much else

Build quality

First up for me is the build, and both tripods are solid and lightweight. The Really Right Stuff (RRS) has a distinct advantage here as it is both lighter weight and has a greater load capacity.

I also find the RRS to be more refined and better machined. Its pieces and parts move and interact with a refinement and smoothness that’s clearly superior to the iFootage. Notably, the center pole mechanism on the RRS moves smoothly while the iFootage is very “grabby” and not refined at all. It may not seem like a big deal, but this lack of refinement is very apparent to me in everyday situations.

The refinement of the RRS becomes a lot more obvious over time, the center pole slides upward and downward without much fuss and the movement is very smooth.

The same cannot be said for the iFootage’s center pole, it’s very “grabby” and difficult to move upward and downward without having to almost completely loosen the center locking mechanism.

I’ve also found that over time, the legs of the iFootage get loose and need to be tightened regularly, otherwise the legs will dangle and flop around like wet noodles. The RRS remains tight and solid with the same level of day to day usage.

Over time — and I find this with most tripods — the screws that hold the tension of the legs loosen over time and need to be tightened regularly. This was true very early on in my usage with the iFootage.

Build quality winner: RRS

Ergonomics and ease of use

There really isn’t much to separate the two tripods in the ease of use department, however, speaking for myself there is one very specific attribute the iFootage has that the RRS does not.

Specifically, I’ve never been a fan of twist locks. Nearly all of the RRS tripods use twist locks to keep the legs in place when they are extended and retracted. It may seem like a minor detail, but in day to day usage, twist locks slow me down. Considerably. It’s a productivity thing, if I can open and close my tripod quickly and efficiently, like I can with the locking buckles on the iFootage, I’ll gravitate to the tripod that’s easier to open and close. I’ll put up with less refinement and a notch or two of lower build quality for greater productivity.

The choice of locking buckles is my preferred method of opening and closing a tripod, this attribute alone makes the iFootage very appealing to me, especially from a productivity standpoint.

I admit it, I’ve never liked twist locks and for such an expensive tripod I don’t understand RRS’s choice in nearly all their tripods to favor twist locks. I’m sure they have their reasons, but I wish they — or someone — would engineer buckles that give whatever advantage RRS believes twist locks have over buckles.

The feet of the iFootage are a bit more versatile as they have both a nice rubberized base for interior shooting and spikes if you’re working in the elements.

A nice advantage of the iFootage is the more versatile feet, they can be either rubberized for interior photos or spikes for shooting outdoors on uneven terrain

The RRS has a few nice advantages as well. If you like to travel, this particular tripod folds down into a very small footprint that can fit into most carry on bags. The lighter weight is a nice bonus too. This is especially important when you consider the RRS can handle up to 50lbs., which is a three times advantage over the load capacity of the iFootage.

Though those things are nice, they’re not critical for me in the way I use a tripod. Most of my gear’s combined weight comes in well below the iFootage’s capacity of 17lbs. The higher weight limit of the RRS is nice, but it doesn’t come into play for me. Meaning the iFootage takes ergos by a hair.

If you like to travel or travel a bit in your job, the smaller footprint of the RRS is nice touch as it’ll fit into most small suitcases.

Ergonomics and ease of use winner: iFootage

Value

Most important to me is value. Both of these tripods offer a lot for the money. They are lightweight, sturdy and stable carbon fiber. Both hold more than enough capacity for everyday usage in the field. In spite of it’s better build and greater refinement, I still be prefer the iFootage over the RRS for one primary reason. I prefer locking buckles over twist locks, that feature allows me to be more productive. Your needs may be different, but I wish RRS would make. a tripod with locking buckles instead of twist locks.

Factor in the iFootage is only a third the cost and it’s easy to see the iFootage as a better value.

Value winner: iFootage

Who wins out?

Though both of these are outstanding tripods, it’s hard not to favor the iFootage over the Really Right Stuff. Though clearly the RRS is much more refined and much better machined and built. I find the iFootage easier to use and that’s almost exclusively to do with the choice of locking mechanism. The buckles on the iFootage are just so much easier to use. Factor in the price difference than the iFootage’s shortcomings are very easy to justify. You may have different needs than me, but for my money, I’m buying an iFootage … maybe two?

Overall winner: iFootage

I’m curious to hear your reasons for buying one or the other over another tripod. What are some of your specific needs? Sound off in the comments below!