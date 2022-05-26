Whether you’re a recent or long-time Canon photographer, we’re sure you keep an eye out for any chance to add to or update your gear list. Today is a good day for that! We spotted some awesome Canon camera and lens deals currently up for grabs on B&H!
If you’ve been eyeing the Canon EOS-1D X II you’re in luck, as it comes with a $1,500 discount in these deals. In case you missed it or you’re recently curious about this DSLR, we’ve done a first impressions review that you may also want to check out to help you decide.
Likewise, a bunch of great Canon primes come with a bit of price slash. Among them is the Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM, which is a compact, must-have nifty fifty for the full-frame RF mount mirrorless cameras. If you don’t have one yet, now’s a great time to grab it!
Canon camera and lens deals
- Canon EOS R Mirrorless Camera (Body Only): $1,599 (Save $200)
- Canon EOS R Mirrorless Camera with 24-105mm f/4-7.1 Lens: $1,899 (Save $200)
- Canon EOS-1D X Mark II DSLR Camera (Body Only): $4,499 (Save $1,500)
- Canon EF-S 24mm f/2.8 STM Lens: $129 (Save $20)
- Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM Lens: $179 (Save $20)
- Canon EF-M 22mm f/2 STM Lens: $199 (Save $50)
