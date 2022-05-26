Whether you’re a recent or long-time Canon photographer, we’re sure you keep an eye out for any chance to add to or update your gear list. Today is a good day for that! We spotted some awesome Canon camera and lens deals currently up for grabs on B&H!

If you’ve been eyeing the Canon EOS-1D X II you’re in luck, as it comes with a $1,500 discount in these deals. In case you missed it or you’re recently curious about this DSLR, we’ve done a first impressions review that you may also want to check out to help you decide.

Likewise, a bunch of great Canon primes come with a bit of price slash. Among them is the Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM, which is a compact, must-have nifty fifty for the full-frame RF mount mirrorless cameras. If you don’t have one yet, now’s a great time to grab it!

Canon camera and lens deals