Curious about adding wide-angle lenses into your tool kit? Aside from letting you cover more of the scene into your composition, these lenses will also help you achieve some unique creative looks. Not yet ready to make some major investments? Not to worry, we found some awesome Rokinon deals to help you go wide without breaking the bank!

Third party lenses like Rokinon/Samyang make it easier for photographers today to discover and experiment with different focal lengths. With discounts like these Rokinon deals from Amazon, you can grab big savings with your choice of wide-angle lens. Also, whether you want to start subtle or go ultra wide, there’s something for you on this list!

Meanwhile, if you’re curious about what you can do with Rokinon wide-angle lenses, make sure to check out our very own Ken Lee’s otherworldly night portraits in the desert!

Fisheye night portrait in Joshua Tree National Park, CA. Taken by Ken Lee with the Rokinon 12mm f/2.8 fisheye lens.

Rokinon deals for wide-angle lenses