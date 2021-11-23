Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives! Today we chat with photographer, author, director and storyteller Joe McNally. Get ready to be inspired!

We discuss:

How Joe got started in the photograph industry

Things he during his down time during the pandemic

We discuss the new Nikon Z 9 , the pro-level mirrorless camera, real-time autofocus tracking and speed

, the pro-level mirrorless camera, real-time autofocus tracking and speed The Nikon Z 9’s autofocus enhancements and enhanced video capabilities

How he uses it out in the field, including his article discussing it

discussing it His new book, “The Real Deal ,” he wrote during the pandemic

,” he wrote during the pandemic Any advice for photographers just starting out

You can find Joe McNally at:

