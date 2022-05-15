Fancy a LUMIX camera or lens? Whether you’re thinking of switching or simply want to add variety to your current system, now is a great time to do so. With these ongoing Panasonic deals on Amazon, you’ll also score up to $500 in savings while you’re at it!
The small yet capable LUMIX S5 comes with the biggest savings of $500 among the cameras, while it’s the 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 Macro O.I.S. for the lenses at $300 off. If you’re curious about how the S5 performs, our long-term review may help you decide if it’s really the camera for you!
Panasonic Deals on Cameras and Lenses
- Panasonic LUMIX S5 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera: $1,497.99 (Save $500)
- Panasonic LUMIX S5 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera with LUMIX S 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 Lens, L-Mount, 5-Axis Dual I.S, DC-S5KK: $1,797.99 (Save $500)
- Panasonic LUMIX GH5M2, 20.3MP Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Camera with 12-60mm F2.8-4.0 Leica Lens: $2,097.99 (Save $202)
- Panasonic LUMIX G95 20.3 Megapixel Mirrorless Camera, 12-60mm F3.5-5.6 Micro Four Thirds Lens: $697.99 (Save $302)
- Panasonic LUMIX G85 4K Digital Camera with 12-60mm Power O.I.S. Lens: $697.99 (Save $202)
- PANASONIC LUMIX S Series Camera Lens, 50mm F1.8 L-Mount Interchangeable Lens: $347.99 (Save $102)
- PANASONIC LUMIX S Series Camera Lens, 85mm F1.8 L Mount Interchangeable Lens: $497.99 (Save $100)
- Panasonic LUMIX S Series Camera Lens, 70-300mm F4.5-5.6 Macro O.I.S. L Mount: $947.99 (Save $300)
- Panasonic LUMIX S 24-105mm F4 Lens, Full-Frame L Mount: $1097.99 (Save $200)
- Panasonic LUMIX S 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 L Mount Interchangeable Lens: $497.99 (Save $100)
