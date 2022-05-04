I always tell photographers that — aside from cameras and lenses — there’s simply no piece of equipment that’s more important than a camera bag. Of course, there are camera bags for photographers from all walks of life; however, today, we will look at four perfect camera bags for photographers who live in the city.

So, what makes a camera bag suitable for use in a busy city? There are a few things photographers should keep in mind. First, you don’t want a bag that screams, “I’m a camera bag.” You want the bag to be stylish, but you don’t want to draw attention to yourself or your expensive gear.

The bag needs to be small enough not to get hung on objects or bash into things when you turn, but it has to be able to carry a decent amount of gear. Any camera bag used in the city also needs to be tough, water-repellent and needs to offer plenty of gear protection. The camera bags listed below are all of these things and more. Let’s check them out.

Manfrotto Street Slim Backpack — One of the most versatile camera bags around

If you’re looking for a small, light bag that can carry a surprising amount of gear, the Manfrotto Street Slim backpack could be your bag. Designed for photographers who spend their time photographing the streets in bustling cities, the Street Slim looks and feels great. In our full review, I said:

“If you’re a creator who likes to head out around town with a camera and just a few lenses, and maybe a small drone, the Manfrotto Street Slim Backpack will be right up your alley. You won’t stick out like a sore thumb while wearing it and you won’t have to break the bank to own one.” Gear Editor — Brett Day

The Manfrotto Street Slim can hold a full-frame mirrorless camera, a 24-70mm f/2.8 and a few smaller primes. There’s even room for a 13-inch laptop. A decent-sized accessory compartment can also hold books, a small piece of clothing and other small items. It can even convert into a day bag! The Street Slim from Manfrotto is a super versatile camera bag that can be yours for under $100!

PGYTECH OneGo Shoulder Bag (6L / 10L) — Camera bags made for the city

The PGYTECH OneGo Shoulder bags didn’t take long to leave a lasting impression on me when they came in for review. Available in both 6L and 10L sizes, these bags can carry far more gear than you think. Their clamshell design makes them easy to use, and the easily-configurable interiors can be made to fit your gear. Here’s what we said about the bags in our review.

“If you want to travel light with just one camera and a lens or two, the 6L version will be plenty. I can see many street photographers leaning toward this bag thanks to its size and versatility. The 10L version allows photographers from hobbyists to working professionals to carry more gear. Especially those who use APS-C and Micro Four Thirds systems. Still, it can easily be used by photographers who use full-frame cameras as well. This bag is well suited to both urban and wild environments.” Gear Editor — Brett Day

The 6L and 10L versions of the PGYTECH OneGo Shoulder bag can carry a camera and multiple lenses, though you’ll get more mileage out of the 10L version. The 6L can hold a small tablet, while the 10L will hold a small laptop like the 13.3-inch MacBook Air. Both have the same clamshell design that opens wide and makes accessibility easy. There are numerous pouches in both bags for batteries, storage cards, cables, etc. They’re a perfect size the city life.

Hex Back Loader Backpack V2 — Stylish, functional and affordable

After reviewing the Hex Back Loader Backpack V2, I was so blown away by the bag that it became — and remains — my daily driver. The Hex Back Loader Backpack V2 is a bag designed for modern photographers who like to be prepared for anything and everything. There’s enough room in the bag to carry multiple cameras and lenses, a laptop or tablet, a tripod and more. Here’s what we said in our review:

“The Hex Back Loader V2 has oodles of space on the inside. Open up the clamshell of the bag and you’ll find the main gear compartment. There’s enough room for two non-gripped DSLRs or two mirrorless cameras, a large assortment of lenses, and even some flash units.” Gear Editor — Brett Day

Not only is the Hex Back Loader Backpack V2 capable of carrying lots of gear, but it’s also extremely comfortable. I’ve used this bag for hours during numerous photowalks, and I have always felt comfortable. I’ve also never had issues accessing my gear. The Backloader V2 Backpack is perfect for city-dwelling photographers thanks to its overall size, ease of use and water repellent materials. You get a lot of camera bag for under $200.

PGYTECH OneGo Solo — A camera bag for minimalists

The PGYTECH OneGo Solo is more sling than a bag; however, this little marvel is the perfect companion for those who like to travel light when they venture into the bustling city. The OneGo Solo can be worn as a 90s-style fanny pack or a cross-chest sling. Here’s what we had to say about it in our review:

“The PGYTECH OneGo Solo is for photographers or hybrid content creators who want a small, easy to use and manage sling that can still carry a fair amount of gear. If you use compact cameras like the Ricoh GR III or the Fujifilm X100V, this sling is a perfect size.” Gear Editor — Brett Day

The PGYTECH OneGo Solo is perfect for photographers who love to use Compact System Cameras. Think along the lines of the Fujifilm X100V, the Ricoh GR III. It’s also great for small interchangeable lens cameras like the Olympus E-M10 IV and the Fujifilm X-T30 II. There’s enough space inside for those cameras, a small attached lens, another small prime or compact zoom, accessories and your phone. This bag can be yours for under $70.