Some camera bags are huge and carry everything a photographer needs. Other camera bags are small and are catered to those who like to travel light. Then there are some that masquerade as camera bags but they’re more about lifestyle with a hint of catering to a photographer’s needs. Enter the Lowepro PhotoSport III.

I’ve had the Lowepro PhotoSport BP 24L AW III in my possession for a couple of weeks now. The Lowepro PhotoSport III has some traits I truly admire. However, there’s no doubt in my mind that this bag falls between the last two categories listed above. Still, this isn’t bad. In fact, this bag might be what some of you are looking for. So, let’s take a closer look.

Pros

It’s a good looking bag

Hydration bladder compatible

Made from 75% recycled materials. Kudos!

A large main storage compartment

Side access

Removable camera storage that can be worn on the bag’s side belt

Comfortable straps

Holds up well in the rain

Cons

Limited storage space for cameras and lenses

It’s complicated and takes a while to figure everything out

Lowepro PhotoSport III — Technical specifications

We tested the 24L version of the PhotoSport III. There is also a smaller 15L version.

All of the technical specifications below have been taken from the product page on B&H Photo:

Made with 75% recycled materials

Removable insert and strap system

Top and quick side access

3L hydration bladder sleeve compatible

Holds CSC camera w/lens, 1-2 lenses

Exterior pockets and attachment points

Maximum volume: 6.3 gal / 24 L

Dimensions exterior: 19.7 x 10.6 x 8.7″ / 50 x 27 x 22 cm

Dimensions interior: 18.9 x 10.2 x 5.1″ / 48 x 26 x 13 cm

Lowepro PhotoSport III — Ergonomics and build quality

The Lowepro PhotoSport III is a great looking bag. I love the color options. The expandable side pocket will hold a water bottle or a small travel tripod. The mesh back panel will help keep you dry.

The Lowepro PhotoSport III is a well-designed bag. It comes in two color combos — grey, black and orange, as well as blue, gray and black. Both look great. Amazingly, the Lowepro PhotoSport III is made from 75% recycled materials, though you’d never know this by looking at and holding the bag.

The PhotoSport III feels fantastic in the hand, and it has proved itself to me in regards to durability. I haven’t been easy on it and I’ve had it out in the rain. It stood up to the elements well. It also comes with a separate weatherproof cover that’s housed in a hidden compartment at the bottom of the bag for when the going really gets tough.

The Lowepro PhotoSport III isn’t overly large. It has exterior dimensions of 9.7-by-10.6-by-8.7 inches and it weighs just 3.3 lbs (1.49 kg). The bag has one large main compartment that can house a camera module and other items.

Side access panels are always a bonus on camera bags. Quick access to your gear is a plus.

The camera module can be accessed via a side panel. The camera module can also be removed and worn outside the bag. There’s one expandable exterior side pocket, and all the straps are of high quality. The zippers and their pulleys also feel great and operate smoothly. In terms of ergonomics and build quality, Lowepro has done a great job with the PhotoSport III.

Lowepro PhotoSport III — Out in the field

The mesh back panel will help keep you dry. The pocket on the waist belt is a nice touch. The straps don't look very thick, but they provide plenty of comfort.

The Lowpro Photosport III felt great when in use. I’m a big guy, — 6 feet 1 inch, and 250+ lbs., and the bag fits well. The adjustable waist and sternum straps helped keep the bag in place. The air cooling mesh back adds another layer of comfort. I never felt hot, nor did I sweat too much while wearing the Photosport III. The shoulder straps don’t look very thick, but they provide plenty of comfort.

Being able to carry around a 3-liter hydration pouch is a huge plus.

One feature I absolutely adore is the pouch that can hold a 3-liter hydration bladder (bladder not included, but I use this one). The hose from the hydration bladder is easy to route and is held in place with a Velcro tab.

The side pocket can hold another small water bottle or a small travel tripod. There’s an expandable pouch on the front of the bag too that can hold a folded-up lightweight jacket. The external pockets, including the one on the belt, on the top lid, and the side access panel are easy to get to and operate. You’ll have no problems when it comes to comfort and accessibility with the Lowepro PhotoSport III.

What camera gear can it hold?

The old, small APS-C Pentax K-S2 and an old vintage Tair 11a 135mm f/2.8 lens use up all of the available space for camera gear.

I used the Lowepro PhotoSport III with the Panasonic Lumix S5. The S5 fits with one zoom (Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Art) or with one smaller prime attached. Still, that was it. There was no space for other lenses. If you shoot with full-frame cameras and like having other lens options on your person, you’ll need to look for a different bag.

So, what will the Lowepro PhotoSport III work well with? CSC or Compact System Cameras will be fine. Think along the lines of small APS-C and micro four-thirds camera systems. I was able to fit my small APS-C Pentax K-S2 with an 18-135mm zoom and a 135mm f/2.8 prime in the camera insert.

As you can see, there’s not a lot of room in the camera insert for your camera and lenses.

Olympus’ E-M10, E-M5 or an E-M1 series camera would be fine with one small lens attached and one or two more small primes. Sony’s a6000 series cameras and a couple of small primes will work. The Fujifilm X-T4, X-Pro 3 and Canon M series cameras will fit, too.

Still, the take-away here is that this is a bag for photographers who only need space for one small camera and one, maybe two extra lenses at a push. If you need more than that, look elsewhere.

There’s room for everything else

The main compartment has room for a hoodie, snacks, cleaning kits and more. The pocket on the waist belt is a nice touch. Here you can see the mesh pockets on the indise of the main compartment. The key hook is a nice touch. The main compartment has room for a hoodie, snacks, cleaning kits and more. The main compartment of the bag is revealed when you undo the top flap.

The main compartment of the bag is quite spacious. Once the top flap is opened, you’ll find that the main compartment is opened and closed via drawstrings. Inside, there’s enough room for a hoodie, spare T-shirt and snacks. You could put extra lenses or cameras in here if you wanted, though they won’t be protected. I used it to store a camera cleaning kit, a journal and a spare shirt.

Inside the main compartment, there’s a small pouch that can hold memory cards, spare batteries, and other small accessories. There’s even a chain that you can attach your keys to so they won’t go missing. Beneath the pouch, you’ll find two mesh pockets. These pockets can hold documents, like your passport for instance. The Lowepro PhotoSport III can hold a lot of general-purpose items.

Lots of versatility — The strap kit and camera insert

The removable camera insert opens up a world of possibilities.

The Lowepro PhotoSport III is a very versatile bag thanks to the camera pouch and the strap kit. You can remove the camera pouch and you can wear it as a separate shoulder bag. You can attach it to the anchor points on the shoulder straps, or you can attach it to the waist belt.

If you do any of these things, you’ll have more room for clothes, food, snacks, even shoes in the main compartment. You can even use the strap kit as a camera strap if you’d like. All of these options give you ways to get to your gear quickly and efficiently. This level of versatility is really what makes the Lowepro PhotoSport III stand out.

You can, of course, wear the PhotoSport III like a regular backpack. The camera insert can be worn as a separate sling bag. The camera insert can be attached to the side belt. When worn on the side belt, you have quick, easy access to your camera.

The only bad thing is the amount of time it takes to figure out where all of the attachment points are and how to use the straps. I ended up watching a LowePro video to figure it out. A UI isn’t great if you have to describe it in a lot of detail. Still, once you figure it out, you’ll love the versatility the PhotoSport III offers.

Who is the Lowepro PhotoSport III for?

Lowepro PhotoSport III — The main compartment is secured with drawstrings.

If you’re a serious hiker or outdoors person who uses smaller APS-C or micro four-thirds cameras, the Lowepro PhotoSport III will be great for you. Especially if you only use one or two small lenses all the time. Being able to store a hydration bladder is a Godsend, and there’s ample storage room for accessories, snacks or a change of clothes.

The PhotoSport III is durable, and it looks great too. It’s not exactly cheap at just under $230, but the Lowepro PhotoSport III offers a lot and it’s incredibly versatile. If you’re a photography gear minimalist, this might be the bag for you.