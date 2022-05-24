Most people on Instagram use the app to share their photos with friends and followers. However, some people have begun to hide the number of likes they receive on their posts in order to keep their followers from feeling pressured to like or comment on their photos, including me.

Although this may seem like a strange trend, I’ve noticed it’s given me a new perspective on how I use the app. Here are four reasons why hiding your likes can be beneficial for your Instagram account.

What does hiding likes on Instagram mean?

When you hide your likes, it means that only you can see the number of likes you’ve received on your posts. Your followers will still be able to like and comment on your photos, but they won’t be able to see how many likes you’ve gotten.

This feature is beneficial for people who are worried about the pressure to get likes on their photos. When you can’t see how many likes other people are getting, it takes away the competition aspect of the app and allows you to focus on enjoying the content you’re sharing.

How do you hide likes on Instagram?

Hiding your likes on Instagram is a relatively simple process.

To hide the likes from other people’s posts, go to your settings and scroll down to the Privacy and Security section. From there, select Hide Likes.

You can also hide the likes on your own posts by going to the post and selecting Hide Likes from the options menu.

How hiding likes can help you use Instagram differently

1. It can help you focus on quality over quantity

When you’re not able to see how many likes other people are getting, you’re more likely to focus on the quality of your content rather than the quantity. This is because you won’t be as concerned with getting a certain number of likes on your photos and you’ll be able to share what you want without worrying about whether or not it’s popular.

2. It can help you connect with your followers

When you’re not focused on getting likes, you’re more likely to interact with your followers in the comments section of your photos. This can help you create a stronger connection with the people who follow you and make them feel valued.

3. It can help you be more creative

Since you’re not as focused on getting likes, you’re more likely to experiment with your photos and try new things. This can help you find your unique style and make your account more visually interesting.

4. It can help you take a break from social media

If you find that you’re spending too much time on social media, hiding your likes can help you take a break. This is because you won’t be as focused on checking the app to see how many likes you’ve gotten and you’ll be less likely to compare yourself to other people.

If you’re looking for a way to change your relationship with Instagram, hiding your likes is a good place to start. This simple change can help you focus on the quality of your content, interact more with your followers, be more creative and take a break from social media. Give it a try and see how it affects your experience with the app!