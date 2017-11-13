When Adobe announced their new cloud-based Lightroom CC app, one concern I had was that images weren’t downloadable. The initial launch said this feature was coming soon.
Well, fortunately… the wait is over. Adobe has released its Adobe Lightroom Downloader app.
What is It?
The Adobe Lightroom Downloader app is to download all your Lightroom photos and videos from the cloud as original files. Everything that is downloaded is placed into a date-based folder hierarchy on the hard-drive you specify. Additionally, any edits made to raw images are written into the XMP sidecar files that accompany the downloaded raw files.
If you only have a Lightroom Classic smart preview online, then that file is what’s downloaded.
Supported operating systems
- macOS v10.13 (High Sierra)
- Windows 10
Where to Get the App
The application is free to download. You must have an Adobe account with cloud storage to use the app.
Go to the link https://lightroom.adobe.com/lightroom-downloader.
You can find out more about how to run the app – here.
How Long Do I Have?
If you cancel your account, you have a little time to get your stuff. Adobe’s policy is currently as follows.
- You have 3 months after a trial membership has expired
- You have 1 year after a paid membership has expired
Richard Harrington
Rich has published over 100 courses on Lynda.com. Rich has authored several books including From Still to Motion, Understanding Photoshop, Professional Web Video, and Creating DSLR Video.
Latest posts by Richard Harrington (see all)
- Adobe Releases Lightroom Downloader App to Recover Images from Cloud - November 13, 2017
- DSLR Video Weekly: Cinematic Composition - November 11, 2017
- ON1 Photo RAW 2018 First Look: Now Shipping - November 9, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.