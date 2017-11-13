Adobe Releases Lightroom Downloader App to Recover Images from Cloud

When Adobe announced their new cloud-based Lightroom CC app, one concern I had was that images weren’t downloadable. The initial launch said this feature was coming soon.

Well, fortunately… the wait is over. Adobe has released its Adobe Lightroom Downloader app.

What is It?

The Adobe Lightroom Downloader app is to download all your Lightroom photos and videos from the cloud as original files. Everything that is downloaded is placed into a date-based folder hierarchy on the hard-drive you specify. Additionally, any edits made to raw images are written into the XMP sidecar files that accompany the downloaded raw files.

If you only have a Lightroom Classic smart preview online, then that file is what’s downloaded.

Supported operating systems

macOS v10.13 (High Sierra)

Windows 10

Where to Get the App

The application is free to download. You must have an Adobe account with cloud storage to use the app.

Go to the link https://lightroom.adobe.com/lightroom-downloader.

You can find out more about how to run the app – here.

How Long Do I Have?

If you cancel your account, you have a little time to get your stuff. Adobe’s policy is currently as follows.