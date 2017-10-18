New Cameras and Lenses Added to Adobe Products

The latest Adobe Camera Raw, Lightroom, and Photoshop Releases add support for new cameras and lenses. This was released on October 18, 2017.
Lens Correction Support
These new cameras and devices are now supported for lens correction. This means that automatic lens correction, as well as vignette and chromatic aberration, is supported.
Apple
- Apple iPad Pro (10.5 – inch) back camera 3.99mm f/1.8 (DNG+JPEG)
- Apple iPad Pro (10.5 – inch) front camera 2.87mm f/2.2
- Apple iPad Pro (12.9 – inch) back camera 3.99mm f/1.8 (DNG+JPEG)
- Apple iPad Pro (12.9 – inch) front camera 2.87mm f/2.2
Canon EF
- SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM A017
- SIGMA 20mm T1.5 FF HIGH – SPEED PRIME
- SIGMA 24mm T1.5 FF HIGH – SPEED PRIME
- SIGMA 24 – 35mm T2.2 FF ZOOM
- SIGMA 24 – 70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM A017
- SIGMA 35mm T1.5 FF HIGH – SPEED PRIME
- SIGMA 50 mm T1.5 FF HIGH – SPEED PRIME
- SIGMA 85mm T1.5 FF HIGH – SPEED PRIME
- SIGMA 135mm T2 FF HIGH – SPEED PRIME
- TAMRON 18 – 400mm F3.5 – 6.3 Di II VC HLD B028E
- Zeiss Milvus 1.4/35 ZE
Canon EF – S
- Canon EF – S 35mm f/2.8 MACRO IS STM
Nikon F
- KMZ Tair 11A 135mm F2.8
- Nikon AF – P DX NIKKOR 10 – 20mm f/4.5 – 5.6G VR
- Nikon AF – P NIKKOR 70 – 300mm f/4.5 – 5.6E ED VR
- Nikon AF – S Fisheye NIKKOR 8 – 15mm f/3.5 – 4.5E ED
- Nikon AF – S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED
- SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM A017
- SIGMA 100 – 400mm F5 – 6.3 DG OS HSM C017
- TAMRON 18 – 400mm F3.5 – 6.3 DiII VC H LD B028N
- Zeiss Milvus 1.4/35 ZF.2
Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy S8 (DNG+JPEG)
- Samsung Galaxy S8+ (DNG+JPEG)
SIGMA
- SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM A017
- SIGMA 100 – 400mm F5 – 6.3 DG OS HSM C017
Sony FE
- Rokinon/Samyang AF 35mm F2.8 FE
- Sony FE 100 – 400mm F4.5 – 5.6 GM OSS
- Sony FE 100 – 400mm F4.5 – 5.6 GM OSS + 1.4X Teleconverter
- Sony FE 100 – 400mm F4.5 – 5.6 GM OSS + 2X Teleconverter
- Tokina FíRIN 20mm F2 FE MF
New Camera Support
These new cameras now have their native files supported with the latest update to Adobe Camera Raw.
- Canon EOS M100 *
- Casio EXILIM EX – ZR4100
- Casio EXILIM EX – ZR5100
- Fujifilm X – E3
- Nikon D850
- Olympus OMD E – M10 Mark III
- Samsung Galaxy S8
- Samsung Galaxy S8+
- Sony RX0 (DSC – RX0) **
- Sony RX10 IV (DSC – RX10M4) *
* Denotes preliminary support.
** Only the Adobe Standard color profile included.
