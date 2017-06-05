An Intro to ACDSee – Edit Mode

Editor’s Note: For Window’s users looking for an all-in-one digital asset manager, RAW photo editor with layers, ACDSee Ultimate 10 offers a solution. We invite you to check out a free trial of their application
Welcome to Edit mode in ACDSee Ultimate 10. In this video you’ll learn about the UI, how to navigate through edit mode, a variety of adjustment tools, layers, pixel targeting, and so much more.
