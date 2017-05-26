Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

InFocus Interview Show | Photofocus Podcast May 26, 2017

0

The Photofocus InFocus Interview Show for May 26, 2017. I’m your host, Vanelli.

On today’s show, Levi Sim interviews travel photographer and Panasonic Rep, Mark Toal followed by Platypod inventor, Larry Tiefenbrunn. Mark talks about how he got into photography and how micro 4/3 cameras allow him to always have a camera with him. He shares his insights on what makes his photos compositionally intriguing and how living in different locations has influenced his photography. Larry talks about finding inspiration, some excellent resources for photographers, and introduces us to the incredible new Platypod Ultra.

Vanelli

Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.

Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.

You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com

Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts