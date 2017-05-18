Photographer of the Day: Patrick Gorden

Category: Sports Photography
Photograph: by Patrick Gorden
The emotion that Patrick captures with the man in the kayak gives a calming reflection of the life lived by the man. And the trickles of water behind the kayak shows that there’s still more to come.
Bryan Esler
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked for clients such as CNBC, Amway, ArtPrize, Michigan State University, Steelcase, Gilda’s Club, Citadel and Grand Valley State University. His work has also been featured by Pure Michigan, AOL, Microsoft, LiveStrong and BeerAdvocate Magazine.
Bryan is also a member of the Out of Chicago team. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
