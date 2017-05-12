Skip links

Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast May 12, 2017

0

Get the show here or get it on iTunesDon’t forget to post a review on iTunes.

In this episode, we chat with celebrity wedding photographers Bob and Dawn Davis about:

  • Trends within the wedding and portrait industry
  • Educating your clients
  • The value of encouraging physical prints
  • Understanding the importance of sharing your images with related wedding vendors
  • Cultivating relationships with wedding vendors
  • How to separate yourself from other photographers
  • Saying “no” to clients who are not a good fit for you
  • The importance of controlling your light when making an image
  • Creating images with “good bones” straight out of camera
  • BobandDawnDavis.com

 

Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:

-Skip Cohen: [email protected]

-Chamira Young: [email protected]

 

Share This Podcast!

Please share this podcast with your friends and subscribe via iTunes.

Chamira Young

Chamira will readily admit it: she’s an art nerd, Photoshop geek, and photographer with an obsession for productivity and creativity. Through online teaching and podcasting, she loves helping other creative minds become more successful by empowering them with the knowledge and inspiration to up their game. Currently, ChamiraStudios.com is the hub of her creative mischief. It branches out to her other projects, and allows her to be an artist, photographer, podcaster at ProPhotographerJourney.com, and online course creator. You can also find her on Twitter.

Latest posts by Chamira Young (see all)

Categories: Audio Podcasts Tags:

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Platypod Ultra – Introducing the Platypod Ultra, the latest addition to the Platypod family of compact mini tripods. Ultra is small and light for travel and goes where other tripods don't dare." Head over to their Kickstarter page.

to see all the new features and get 15% off!.

Illuminati Wireless Light & Color Meter for Photo & Video – Bring your images into the Light! The Illuminati meter is a wireless, smartphone-connected light and color ambient and strobe meter for photography and filmmaking. Head over to their Kickstarter page.

to get one first!.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts