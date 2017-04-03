Lightroom Live: Adobe Spark with Julieanne Kost

You gotta join us live for our next Lightroom Live, totally free of charge. Not only will you learn terrific techniques, but if you tune in live, you can be entered to win excellent prizes to help you in your work. (Note: MUST BE TUNED IN LIVE TO WIN).

This Month: Adobe Spark with Julieanne Kost

One of the funnest tools available is Adobe Spark, and it’s absolutely free. With it, you can create striking videos, tell stories, and combine text and images into social media posts. Spark is intuitive and simple to use, and we’re going to learn how to integrate it with Lightroom Mobile through your Creative Cloud subscription. Spark tools and Lightroom Mobile can be used as free standalone apps, but you get more power when they are in sync through your Creative Cloud subscription . There’s nobody better to help us learn to use a creative tool than Adobe’s marvelous Julieanne Kost, queen of creativity, and she’s our guest this month. Come join in and ask questions live.

This episode will be useful for all levels of Lightroom users from beginner to advanced. Hosts Rob Sylvan and Levi Sim broadcast live every month exploring Lightroom to help you smooth your workflow and finish your photographs with the vision in your mind's eye.