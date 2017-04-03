Skip links

Lightroom Live: Adobe Spark with Julieanne Kost

You gotta join us live for our next Lightroom Live, totally free of charge. Not only will you learn terrific techniques, but if you tune in live, you can be entered to win excellent prizes to help you in your work. (Note: MUST BE TUNED IN LIVE TO WIN).

We’ll be giving away a copy of Perfectly Clear from Athentech.  Plus you never know what else.

We kick off Monday, April 10th at 1:00 pm Eastern, 12:00 pm Central, 11:00 am Mountain, and 10:00 am Pacific. 2 pm in the Virgin Islands.

Check out the YouTube event here and it’ll show your local time.

This Month: Adobe Spark with Julieanne Kost

One of the funnest tools available is Adobe Spark, and it’s absolutely free. With it, you can create striking videos, tell stories, and combine text and images into social media posts. Spark is intuitive and simple to use, and we’re going to learn how to integrate it with Lightroom Mobile through your Creative Cloud subscription. Spark tools and Lightroom Mobile can be used as free standalone apps, but you get more power when they are in sync through your Creative Cloud subscription. There’s nobody better to help us learn to use a creative tool than Adobe’s marvelous Julieanne Kost, queen of creativity, and she’s our guest this month. Come join in and ask questions live.
Join regular hosts Rob Sylvan and Levi Sim live to ask questions and be entered to win some terrific prizes, too.

This episode will be useful for all levels of Lightroom users from beginner to advanced.

Tune in Live to enter the drawing for some terrific prizes from our sponsors.

We’ll see you here on Monday the 10th.

Hosts Rob Sylvan and Levi Sim broadcast live every month exploring Lightroom to help you smooth your workflow and finish your photographs with the vision in your mind’s eye.

Brought to you by Athentech, makers of Perfectly Clear, and Drobo, which provides the simplest tools for backing up your photos.

The video will broadcast live right here, and be embedded here forever; but if you want to ask questions and be entered for a prize, you’ve gotta go to the YouTube page here.

While you’re waiting for this month’s Lightroom Live, why not catch the replay of last month’s episode?

Levi Sim

Levi Sim is passionate about making photographs and helping others make their pictures better, too. Join him on Twitter and Instagram (@PhotoLevi), read more of his articles here, and join him at Out of Chicago.
