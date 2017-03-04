The Selfie has made its way into the world of photography. And as a photographer you should know how to make them look their best. We’ve gathered three great tutorials from Matthew Jordan Smith, a well known fashion and portrait photographer. These tips may help you (and they certainly should be shared with the masses).
Camera Angle
In part 1, learn How To Take Better Selfies by adjusting the camera angle.
The Right Background
In part 2, improve the framing your background.
Partial Shade and Soft Light
In part 3, learn how to avoid direct harsh light
Latest posts by Photofocus Team (see all)
- A Professional Photographer’s Guide to Better Selfies - March 4, 2017
- Learn How Cameras Work from the Crew at Pixar - March 1, 2017
- Athentech Tip: Get Great Looking Eyes - February 28, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.