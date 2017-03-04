A Professional Photographer’s Guide to Better Selfies

The Selfie has made its way into the world of photography. And as a photographer you should know how to make them look their best. We’ve gathered three great tutorials from Matthew Jordan Smith, a well known fashion and portrait photographer. These tips may help you (and they certainly should be shared with the masses).

Camera Angle

In part 1, learn How To Take Better Selfies by adjusting the camera angle.

The Right Background

In part 2, improve the framing your background.

Partial Shade and Soft Light

In part 3, learn how to avoid direct harsh light