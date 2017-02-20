We’ve just released a new iBook about Costa Rica and photography — “A Journey Through Costa Rica: A Photographic Exploration of a Country Rich in Natural Beauty.” Until March 15, 2017 we’re giving away the book for free. In it Rich Harrington shares his images from a two-week trip as well as a bit of history from the country.
The book is released on the iBooks platform which works with iPad, iPhone, and Mac OS.
To get the book for free click here.
All Our Books are On-Sale
How’d you like more than 1,000 pages of photo education and inspiration for less than $6?
Our eBooks are on sale for just 99¢ each in the United States. We’ve asked iTunes to price equivalently around the globe.
Available for iBooks
The sale runs until March 16, 2017. The collection contains text, photos, video, audio, and interactive content.
- The Basic Beginners Guide to Photography Light & Exposure
- Secrets of HDR
- 72 Essays on Photography
- Develop Great Images in Lightroom
- Get Organized in Lightroom
- Americana Photography
NOTE: These books require the App iBooks to view. This currently runs on an iPad. The iBooks currently require an iPad, iPad mini, or a Mac.
Also for Available for PC, Droid, and Kindle
- The 72 Essays book is on sale at Amazon.com for all platforms.
- Develop Great Images in Lightroom
- Get Organized in Lightroom
Latest posts by Photofocus Team (see all)
- Our New Book is Free (and All Are On Sale) - February 20, 2017
- Photofocus Reader Survey Reminder - February 19, 2017
- Humor: Photoshop Has Gone Too Far - February 19, 2017
Comments
Glen A. Fox says
Not clear to me how I purchase this book or the others on sale. Thank you!
Richard Harrington says
Click the links for each title or visit iTunes or iBooks on a Mac or iOS device.