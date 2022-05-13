This Sunday, join Photofocus publisher Rich Harrington as he sits down with photographer and writer Jemma Pollari. They’ll be sharing what they love about Lightroom and their processes for making pictures that pop. Rich will also talk about how you can include AfterShoot in your Lightroom workflow.

Also, Jemma will be discussing what she’s learned about NFTs, and how they can impact the photography community.

What will they cover?

The potential impact of NFTs on photography

How to quickly find the best images on your card with AfterShoot

Jemma’s photography workflow from creating photos through sharing them

Join us for this live webinar, Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Register today for free!