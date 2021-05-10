On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, join us for the latest episode of Reflections on Mirrorless. In this episode, Scott Wyden Kivowitz sits down with Ken Hubbard to discuss all things night photography.

In this live webinar, Ken will give an overview of night photography and how to best get started. He’ll go through some of his favorite astro images from over the years, and answer questions you have about astrophotography live.

Ken is the Field Services Manager for Tamron who is responsible for Tamron’s popular seminar tours and consumer workshop series. His portrait and landscape work has appeared in galleries nationwide, and he teaches enthusiasts how to take better photos at workshops across the country.

You can learn more about Ken at kenhubbardphoto.com.