I’ve been using the new version of Mylio Photos for a few weeks now, and I have to say, it’s never been easier to have access to my complete photo library from any device. Whether it’s my computer, iPhone or iPad, Mylio Photos makes it easy for me to find even my oldest photos that I had completely forgotten about.

With the new version of Mylio Photos debuting today, I wanted to take a look at five game changing features that will truly wow you.

First, what is Mylio Photos?

Mylio Photos connects to your devices to create a single photo library. All those old hard drives you have collecting dust? You can plug those in to be a part of your library. Your phone’s photo library? That works too. Everything connects to create an all-in-one library that’s searchable, editable and more.

But what if you don’t have a ton of storage to hold this single photo library? No worries there, as Mylio uses smart previews and thumbnails to generate a photo library that takes up a fraction of the space you might have.

And the best part? Mylio doesn’t rely on the internet or cloud to sync your photo library. Utilizing local media storage and device-to-device syncing, it’s easy to access your photo library wherever you are, from any device.

1. Easily backup and sync your photos

Sure, it’s great to have your entire library at your fingertips. But it’s even better to have those photos safe and secure. Use Mylio to easily backup and sync your photos.

I use Amazon Photos (as a vault) through Mylio to backup my entire photo library. No more having to worry about whether all my external drives are plugged in, or if the organizational scheme isn’t the same. Mylio just does the work for me, eliminating the need to use Amazon’s rather buggy Photos app.

Mylio doesn’t just work with hard drives and computers, it’s also great for syncing up with your iCloud Photo Library, Google Photos, Facebook and Flickr.

2. Get a jumpstart on editing your photos … and download the RAW versions

Mylio Photos also has a rather unknown photo editing capability. Not only does it have a basic development module, but it also has presets. Editing multiple photos in the same series? It’s easy to copy and paste adjustments, too.

And if you need more control, you can send your photos into any external editing app by going to Photo > Open with.

But what if you don’t have the photos on the device you’re editing with? Mylio makes it easy to download the original RAW file and work on that. Any changes you make in Mylio are automatically synced to your other devices and services, too, meaning that you can just worry about perfecting your photos.

3. Give a friendly face to your photos

Mylio has some of the best face tagging I’ve ever seen. It’s never been easier to find the people in your photos. Once they’re tagged, this is a great way to go back and hunt down for your favorites with your friends and family.

Getting ready for a big birthday? Retirement party? By using the People view in Mylio, you can easily find photos of the people you need.

4. Reclaim hard drive space with the new DeDupe tool

Ever get those pesky errors that say you’re running out of hard drive space? We all undoubtedly have some duplicate photos on our drives. With Mylio’s DeDupe tool, it’s easy to find these and remove them.

Better yet, edits and metadata can be merged when you’re sorting through your duplicates. And you can set a default action for this, meaning you don’t have to sit in front of your computer for hours going through duplicates.

5. Already have edits? Easily sync them with the Lightroom Classic plugin

Mylio Photos will show your RAW files, which means you might not see the edits you’ve made to your photos with Lightroom Classic. Luckily, there’s a Mylio Photos plugin for Lightroom Classic, letting you export a copy of your edited photo to Mylio.

This automatically creates what Mylio calls a Display Copy. This is a full resolution JPEG image, with a suffix added to the filename. This tells Mylio to stack it with the original RAW file. This way, you can see the edited version in your Mylio library, but still have access to your protected original RAW file.

