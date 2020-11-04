We’ve teamed up with Dave Cross to offer three free VIP Access passes to the Photoshop Virtual Summit II!

Running from November 9-13, 2020, Photoshop Virtual Summit II features classes with experts like Matt Kloskowski, Corey Barker, Colin Smith, Ben Willmore, Kristina Sherk, Blake Rudis and more.

Currently available for $97, the VIP Access pass gives you lifetime access to all the classes! Plus, you’ll get exclusive extras like session notes, practice files and downloadable follow-along files. There might even be a few bonus surprises, too!

For more information on Photoshop Virtual Summit II, check out Scott Wyden Kivowitz’s interview with Dave. And to enter for your chance to win, fill out the form below! We’ll announce winners Saturday morning.