Are you controlling your metadata when exporting images from Lightroom Classic? Not every photo needs all the metadata embedded. You may only want to have certain information available like copyright information. Knowing what to add in or leave out and how to control your metadata can be useful.

What is metadata?

Metadata is a set of data that gives information and description about you and your photo. However, what data is included depends on what information you add in Lightroom and similar applications. You can add things like copyright and contact information, titles, keywords and more.

Most images have metadata by default, as most digital cameras attach some basic image about an image. This includes factors like size, ISO, aperture, file format, the capture time and more. Lightroom Classic also supports the standard developed by the International Press Telecommunications Council (IPTC) to identify text and images. The IPTC standard includes descriptions, keywords, categories, credits and more.

Why is it important to control metadata?

Not every photo needs all the metadata inserted. As a base line, you may want to include contact information, copyright and keywords. Things like location, personal information about people you can choose to leave out. Knowing how to add, modify and export exactly what you need allows you to control how much is exported on any particular photo.

How to add metadata

You can add metadata on import, or via the Metadata tab, found in the Library module. Here, you can setup presets for imports, update existing files as well as customizing your settings.

Metadata tab in Library module

How to control metadata on export

You get to choose exactly how much information get’s exported. I put together a little video on just how to do this.

How is metadata useful?

You can actually sort through your own files using the metadata. Want to see how far your technique has developed just using a 50mm lens? You can search for lens type or any other descriptor in the Metadata tab in the Library module. It’s very handy.

Using filters and looking for data in Metadata section in Lightroom

Metadata helps prove copyright ownership. It also provides further information about how an image was produced.

When it comes to controlling metadata when exporting from Lightroom Classic, knowing just what to add in — or leave out — is entirely up to you.