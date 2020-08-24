Isn’t it always the way that, just before some big event, you chip a tooth or break out in pimples, or junior’s wobbly tooth just fell out, the kid fell over and scraped his nose?

Well, it seems it’s no different for our clients. So when they ring to say they want to postpone because of a cracked or missing tooth, scrape or fall, you can confidently tell them there’s no need because you have them covered. Here is a handy little video for how to fix broken or missing teeth in Photoshop.