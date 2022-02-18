The camera bag market is a highly competitive one. PGYTECH are relative newcomers to the scene, however, their bags have impressed so far. Will the new PGYTECH OneGo Shoulder Bag win a place in our bag living hearts? Find out in our full review.

Note: PGYTECH sent us both the 6L and 10L versions of the OneGo Shoulder Bag to review and keep. However, this is a completely independent review. All thoughts about this bag are our own.

Pros

Both bags can hold more than you think

Decent amount of pockets

Water resistant

Minimalist clamshell design

Comfortable

Both the 6L and 10L versions are affordable

Cons

The zippers do not operate smoothly

Not much padding

PGYTECH Shoulder Bag — Technical specifications

All of the technical specifications for the PGYTECH OneGo Shoulder bag are from the official PGYTECH website:

External dimensions 6L: 11.8 x 9.4 x 5.3″ / 30 x 24 x 13.5 cm

External dimensions 10L: 13.8 x 11 x 5.7″ / 35 x 28 x 14.5 cm

Weight 6L: Net weight: 1.5lbs

Weight 10L: Net weight: 2.13lbs

Material: POLY+PU

Style: Clamshell design

Configuration: Customizable dividers

Sleeves: 6L iPad sleeve, 10L 13.3 inch laptop sleeve

PGYTECH Shoulder Bag — Ergonomics and build quality

6L Shoulder Bag 6L Shoulder Bag 6L Shoulder Bag 6L Shoulder Bag 6L Shoulder Bag

Both of the PGYTECH OneGo Shoulder bags feature the same clamshell design. What this leads to is the bag opening up in a way that gives creators quick access to their gear without taking the bag off. This is always a plus.

The bags are a nice manageable size and both are suited to photographers who need to only carry the essentials. Both the 6L and 10L versions have two exterior side pockets for water bottles, and both have support systems to carry a tripod on the bottom of the bag. There’s also an exterior zippered pocket for small accessories. The back of the 6L bag has a small pocket, while the 10L features a dedicated zippered compartment for a 13.3-inch laptop or tablet.

Spacious interiors

PGYTECH Shoulder Bag 10L PGYTECH Shoulder Bag 10L PGYTECH Shoulder Bag 10L PGYTECH Shoulder Bag 10L PGYTECH Shoulder Bag 10L

Both of the bags open wide to reveal the main compartment. It’s here that the bags start to differ slightly. The 6L version greets you with a spacious compartment for your camera and lenses, and a sleeve for a small tablet like an iPad Mini or a Kindle. On the interior of the clamshell, there are two pockets. One is an expandable pouch, while the other is a zippered pocket that houses dedicated storage for batteries and accessories.

The 10L PGYTECH OneGo Shoulder Bag makes good use of the extra space. Once inside, you’ll find the main camera and lens compartment, which can be configured to your liking. Above that sits an accessory pouch with a magnetic closure. On the interior of the clamshell, there’s a small zippered pouch and a magnetically sealed hard case that can protect fragile items like filters and glasses. It’s here that you’ll also find dedicated battery storage pouches.

PGYTECH has done a nice job maximizing the space in these small camera bags. Overall, the designs of the 6L and the 10L OneGo Shoulder bags are great. They look nice, don’t draw attention to themselves and the interiors are well thought out.

Build quality

The PGYTECH shoulder bags use weather-resistant Poly and PU materials. Just make sure the zippers are closed tightly. The materials make the bags easy to wipe down, dry and clean when they get dirty and wet too. The buckles on the straps are plastic, but they feel durable.

The materials, according to PGYTECH are scratch-resistant. During my time with the bags, I have not gone easy on them. They both still look like new. The bags feature YKK zippers, and the inside the bags feel nice too. The dividers, and most of the interior, is covered in soft fabric that will protect your gear from scratches. However, the dividers are not well padded. Still, for bags as affordable as these, I have been nicely surprised. I have no doubts that these bags will last a long time.

PGYTECH Shoulder Bag — What can they hold?

6L Shoulder Bag

6L Shoulder Bag

The 6L PGYTECH OneGo Shoulder bag is for photographers who like to travel light. However, the 6L version of this shoulder bag can hold quite a bit of gear. It’s perfectly suited to CSCs (compact system cameras) like the Sony a6000 series, the Olympus E-M10 and most APS-C cameras from Fujifilm.

Along with the camera and an attached small zoom or prime, you can also fit two to three more small primes or another zoom and a prime. The dividers are quite genius in that there’s a flap that can be folded up or down to give more room to your camera or another lens. My E-M10 IV fit in the bag with an attached 12-200mm zoom and a 20mm f/1.4 prime. There was still a little room left over for another small prime. The tablet pocket easily held my Kindle or an Amazon HD 8 tablet. You’ll have no issues carrying multiple batteries, filters, cables or cleaning supplies, either. For a small bag, you can bring along a fair amount of gear.

10L Shoulder Bag

The 10L PGYTECH OneGo Shoulder bag offers a lot more flexibility. You can easily set up the dividers in the bag to fit the gear you use. I had no problems carrying an OM SYSTEM OM-1, an 8-25mm f/4 zoom, a 40-150mm f/4 zoom and a 45mm f/1.2 prime. Based on this, I would say the 10L bag should be fine for most full-frame mirrorless cameras and two to three small zooms and primes.

My 12.9-inch iPad Pro slid into the laptop compartment (as did my wife’s 13.3-inch MacBook Air). However, both were a tight fit. The hard case in the bag was able to hold various filters, a pair of sunglasses and several batteries. The straps that attach to the bottom of the bag held my tripod firmly as well. The size of the 10L bag lends itself well to those who want to do some urban exploring or some hiking with a good variety of lenses and accessories.

PGYTECH Shoulder Bag — In the field

Using the PGYTECH OneGo Shoulder bags has been pretty straightforward. Adjusting the strap is easy thanks. to the pulley system. The shoulder strap has a nice padded area which keeps the bags comfortable. A plus side to the 10L version is that it comes with a sternum strap that helps keep the bag in place. This will come in handy if you ride a bike for example.

Getting to your gear in both the 6L and 10L versions while out and about is easy thanks to the clamshell design. Just swing the bag around to your side or front, pull on the zippers and you have full access. The opening is large enough that it’s not cumbersome or difficult to use. You have quick access to everything from cameras and lenses to accessories and more. I found that despite there not being much padding inside the bag, my cameras and lenses stayed in place well and they never received any damage.

These bags are versatile

PGYTECH Shoulder Bag 10L 6L Shoulder Bag

I love the magnetic battery indicators. These double-sided magnets attach to the battery storage pouches. You simply have the green side showing when there is a good battery in the compartment, and then you flip it to red to show which battery is depleted. It’s a nice touch.

However, there are a couple of downsides. The bags can hold a tripod. However, being a shoulder bag, the weight of the tripod threw off the balance of the bag and it became somewhat of an annoyance. The other downer is the zippers. I was constantly fighting them when opening and closing the bags. They would get hung up or would snag. So, what should be a one-handed operation usually ended up being a two-handed job.

Aside from these two things, the PGYTECH OneGo Shoulder bags (6L and 10L) are both pleasant to use. I was able to carry enough lenses to cover most things and the bags were able to hold my laptop or tablet so that I could remain productive while on the go. Again, PGYTECH has done a great job designing these bags, They’re small in size, but they can carry a lot of gear and they offer great versatility.

PGYTECH Shoulder Bag — Small, versatile and affordable

I have to say I am pretty impressed with these two offerings. Both the 6L and the 10L PGYTECH OneGo Shoulder Bags will find favor among those who like to explore urban areas with small to moderate amounts of gear.

If you want to travel light with just one camera and a lens or two, the 6L version will be plenty. I can see many street photographers leaning toward this bag thanks to its size and versatility. The 10L version allows photographers from hobbyists to working professionals to carry more gear. Especially those who use APS-C and Micro Four Thirds systems. Still, it can easily be used by photographers who use full-frame cameras as well. This bag is well suited to both urban and wild environments.

Both bags are durable and both are comfortable to use for extended periods. The PGYTECH OneGo Shoulder Bags are versatile and both are very affordable. The 6L PGYTECH OneGo Shoulder bag costs just $89.90. The 10L version costs $129.90. I can easily see the 10L version becoming my daily carry, especially if those zips loosen up just a little bit. For the price, it’s hard to go wrong with either option.