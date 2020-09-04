TourBox (B&H | Amazon) reached out to me, asking for my feedback on their product. I was intrigued by Tourbox’s game console-style design and USB-C connection. That meant a small footprint and a fast interaction with the computer.

When I received the product I was impressed by how it was packaged and the clear instructions it provided. Here was my initial reaction.

As you can see my biggest concern was the lack of auto-switching between presets as you go from Lightroom to Photoshop, or any other app to Final Cut Pro X, etc. You might recall Levi had a similar reaction to it in April 2020.

But shortly after my review published (literally the same day), Tourbox released an update to their software which added the auto-switching feature.

So I was pleased!

At the time of writing this, I’ve had the TourBox (B&H | Amazon) in use for my photo editing workflow for two months. They’ve released four updates to its driver, software and firmware — all three of which get updated at the same time.

With each update, the full product stack gets better and better. I look forward to seeing what they do in the future.