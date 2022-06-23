We welcome you to the Photofocus Roundtable podcast, where each month, our panel discusses some current trends and topics to get your photography moving. This month, we are joined by Angela Andrieux and Hazel Meredith.

Our panel talks about their experiences and ideas around photography conferences, both in-person and virtual. Then there is a discussion about editing — should we ever outsource editing/post-processing work? In our featured discussion, we get to ask Angela questions about using Mylio to access all of our photos from any device.

Thank you Photomatix for sponsoring; click the link to download and try for free.

About your hosts

Ron Pepper is a Bay Area photographer specializing in 360° panoramic images for businesses, destinations, homes, schools and more. He’s a LinkedIn Learning author, mentor and trainer. You can follow him on his website or Instagram.

Rob Moroto is a commercial photographer based in Vancouver Island. From homes to people to businesses, Rob loves showing a different perspective through his lens. He sees depth in every person and every object, no matter how plain they may seem. You can follow him on his website or at CalgaryPhotos.ca.

Hazel Meredith is a photographer, teacher, speaker, and competition judge. She offers her own workshops and webinars as well as webinars for several software companies all over the world and written two eBooks on working with textures.