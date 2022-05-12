Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives!

This month we chat with outdoor photographer Kristopher Andres, who has a knack for seeking adventure. In our conversation, Kris discusses why he loves the cold and altitude for his photo adventures. He also shares his toughest adventure, how he managed the pandemic, the process of launching his fine art website, his upcoming educational programs and more. Get ready to be inspired!

Based at the doorstep of the Canadian Rockies in Calgary, Alberta, Kristopher considers the mountains (along with everywhere he travels) to be his second home. Always up for endless adventures with a smile (no matter how “atmospheric” the conditions are), Kris will be overly excited in almost everything he does in life, capturing each story with the click of a shutter — in any and all genres: from adventure, to landscapes, to portraiture and more! When he’s not outside creating, Kris is a full-time yogi working to refine himself every day.

You can check out portfolio his website here and his upcoming educational programs here. You can also find him on Facebook and Instagram.

