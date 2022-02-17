We welcome you to the Photofocus Roundtable podcast, where each month, our panel discusses some current trends and topics to get your photography moving. This month, our panel discusses how they look at pricing for photography and courses. We also discuss how video is coming into the business of photography.

From photographing models to Moonbows, the discussions don’t tend to be standard.

Our featured topic is inspired by Julie’s post about the year’s color trends. Joining us is Photofocus editor Julie Powell. The panel’s take on the subjects can sometimes be outside the box, sharing what it’s like to be a photographer from their distinct paths.

Color concepts for 2022

Julie Powell is a passionate photographer and educator, running online classes and workshops for still life, macro, food and portraits, based in Melbourne, Australia. Julie is also an award-winning digital artist and photographer who has a deep passion for fine art and conceptual photography, having exhibited in galleries in Europe, the US and Australia. See more of her work on her website, Juliepowellphotography.com or on Instagram.

About your hosts

Ron Pepper is a Bay Area photographer specializing in 360° panoramic images for businesses, destinations, homes, schools and more. He’s a LinkedIn Learning author, mentor and trainer. You can follow him on his website or Instagram.

Rob Moroto is a commercial photographer based in Vancouver Island. From homes to people to businesses, Rob loves showing a different perspective through his lens. He sees depth in every person and every object, no matter how plain they may seem. You can follow him on his website or at CalgaryPhotos.ca.

Jeff Sullivan has been using Photomatix since entered the digital imaging field in 1985 at the Digital Printing and Imaging Division of Tektronix, upon earning his degree in Computer Science from the University of California, Berkeley. An avid fan of astronomy and space, he was awarded Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2011 (People and Space special prize) by the Royal Observatory, Greenwich.

Review his 2020-21 photography workshop schedule for locations including Bodie State Historic Park, Death Valley National Park, the Eastern Sierra/Mono Lake, Yosemite National Park, Central Nevada and more.

Thank you to Photomatix for sponsoring this episode.