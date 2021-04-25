Tough times are, well, tough. I wrote this from a hospital room. Not my room, a family member. I’ve been through this to some extent or another before and I’ve used my photography to help me focus on the light, the good and the beauty that surrounds us daily no matter what the circumstances.

Endless hours are tough

How do you occupy yourself for countless hours of basic idleness? Work? Editing? Writing? All three of these activities are acceptable but if you’re like me and your heart and mind aren’t really into them or you can’t focus, they are only options for a short period of time.

Going through your old libraries is another good option. Cull images and clean out the garbage and at least feel productive. Seeking distractions to help you occupy your time but still feel like you are accomplishing something no matter how small.

Moments in time & place

We are photographers, we are constantly recording moments, stories and memories so why should we stop just because we’re in a place that isn’t a typical photographic location? If you ask me, there are always opportunities to shoot. Last time I went through this I shot images around the home, little snippets of the family story that will live on because I chose to record them all with my mobile phone.

Stop and smell the roses

Take a few minutes before you have to be somewhere, check out the sky, stop by the side of the road for a quick snap. These may or may not be masterpieces but you’ll feel better for having stopped to take in the beauty around you.

Mental & physical well-being during tough times

We are not able to take care of others if we are not taking care of ourselves. Photography is a good way to help us cope with what life throws at us sometimes. Just the act of looking around the room, seeing where the light is, where the shadows are, what the rain on the window does to the scene outside, and finding faces in everything can help us clear our minds.

It can also teach us, as I said before, that there are photo opportunities everywhere.