It’s hard to deny that Canon RF mount lenses are some of the nicest available for any mirrorless camera system. It’s also hard to deny that Canon has perhaps innovated the most when it comes to lenses, even after a slow start to mirrorless life. Word on the street is that three more L series lenses will be joining us, and they sound rather tasty.

According to a recent report on Canon Rumors, Canon has filed patents for three fast telephoto and super-telephoto primes. The patents are for an RF 200mm f/2L IS USM, an RF 300mm f/2.8L IS USM and an RF 500mm f/4L IS USM. I can already picture these L series lenses in their gleaming white bodies. I can also imagine that these lenses will likely be large in size and price.

The latter part — the price — should come as no shock to anyone. Canon RF mount lenses of the L variety have been pricey from the get-go. As for the size of the lenses, maybe the wizards at Canon will figure out a way to help them shed a little weight. Let’s take closer look at some of the purported specs below.

Canon RF 200mm f/2L IS USM

The Canon RF 200mm f/2 L IS USM will be a new version of the EF mount lens. The old DSLR EF mount version of this lens was a favorite of portrait photographers who had rather deep pockets. Combining great compression with a razor-thin depth of field, the Canon 200mm f/2 allowed photographers to create magical portraits for $5,699. Here are the listed specs for the RF mount version in the patent filing:

Focal length: 200.00mm

F-number: 2.06

Half angle of view: 6.17°

Image height: 21.64mm

Lens overall length: 196.01mm

Back focus: 38.50mm

We can only assume that the new RF version of this lens will cost at least as much as the old EF mount version if it makes it to market. Whether or not it weighs 5.6lbs like the original remains to be seen. Nevertheless, portrait photographers who have money to burn will likely find space in their arsenal for this lens. My guess on price will put this lens firmly in $6,500 territory.

Canon RF 300mm f/2.8L IS USM

Slowly but surely, Canon will replace all of the niche prime lenses with RF mount versions. The EF-mount version of the 300mm f/2.8L IS found favor with sports photographers. The new RF mount version of this lens — again, if it comes to market — will likely do the same. This lens’ ability to shoot in low-light conditions will probably make it a winner. Here are the specs for the RF mount version of this lens:

Focal length: 292.53mm

F-number: 2.90

Half angle of view: 4.23°

Image height: 21.64mm

Lens overall length: 273.92mm

Back focus: 76.35mm

The original EF mount version — which can still be purchased for $6,099 — weighed 5.29lbs, which isn’t too bad considering the amount of glass hiding under its white exterior. If this lens is real, it will pair up nicely with the Canon R3, or perhaps even an R1, which could be the mirrorless replacement for the 1DX series. As for price, I’d suggest shaking down the couch cushions now. My guess would be close to $8,000.

Canon RF 500mm f/4L IS USM

Bird photographers will be singing happy songs as loudly as their winged friends themselves if this lens sees the light of day. The Canon RF 500mm f/4L IS USM will be a great companion for those who like to capture wildlife. Here are the specs for the RF mount version per the filed patent:

Focal length: 489.05mm

F-number: 4.12

Half angle of view: 2.53°

Image height: 21.64mm

Lens overall length: 411.08mm

Back focus: 100.00mm

This lens, which wouldn’t look out of place attached to the front of a tank, again has an EF mount version with an eye-watering price tag of $8,999. Still, the EF mount version was built to withstand direct attacks from Mother Nature herself and has helped countless photographers capture stunning photos.

Imagine pairing this lens up with a recent RF mount camera that features perhaps the best AF tracking on the market. Those poor birds don’t stand a chance. Oh, by the way, you had better start benching now. The EF mount version of this lens weighed a cool 7.02lbs. The RF mount version might drop a few ounces, but best work on those guns just in case. As for price, you’ll be able to decide between this lens and a small family car. My guess is close to $11,000.

What do you think about the patents for the RF lenses that Canon has filed? Do these lenses excite you? Are you already coming up with excuses to tell your significant other why thousands of dollars have disappeared from your savings account? Let us know in the comment section below.