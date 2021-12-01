Many photographers start out as hobbyists and then turn it into a business or at least a side-hustle. And there is nothing wrong with that. But it then, perhaps, becomes all about business rather than the sheer joy that photography once bought you.

Does this sound like you? If so, here are three guilt-free tips for simply enjoying photography again.

Learn to experiment with your photography

Remember when you were just starting out? Everything was new and exciting, and there were no deadlines, no expectations? You could photograph what you like, where and when and how you like.

Shoot a completely different genre. PLAY. Try your hand at night photography or birding, or something else you normally don’t shoot.

Try night photography

Get out of your way

Don’t be afraid to move way out of your comfort zone. Learn from someone else. Learn something entirely new, that isn’t photography related. Join a group, get involved in local groups. Go for a drive, a walk, explore somewhere new.

Learn to see something other than what you have been looking at in the viewfinder. Do something for the sheer joy of it. Literally guilt-free photography.

Try a different point of view

Invest in yourself, not your gear

Spend this time investing in yourself. Not spending money on new gear or tech. Practice different lighting scenarios. Got a lens you rarely use? Put that on and ONLY shoot with that one lens.

Spend an hour or so following your kids, your cat or your dog. What is it like in their world, even from their vantage point? Get down low or get up high. Look at things from a new perspective.

This can ultimately only improve your photography. Can you change ALL your settings in the dark? Without looking? What about your camera manual … have you ever actually read it?

Dog with Omni Creative Photography Filters Dog with Omni Creative Photography Filters

Downtime is good for you and your photography

Don’t forget a little downtime is also good. Talk a walk, clear the mind, read a book, but try these three guilt-free tips. Hopefully you can enjoy your photography again.