As a Sony newbie, I find myself still figuring out a few things. Up until now I’ve used a Godox speedlight, which just last week slammed to the pavement.

I recently received a Profoto A1X for review. And while I could manually fire it, for whatever reason, it wasn’t firing on-camera.

So I dove into the menus, and found that the Wireless Flash setting was turned to OFF. I turned this on, and the Profoto magically started firing. There’s typically a prompt Profoto presents when it is off, but I didn’t receive it the first time around.

So if you’re like me and can’t figure out for the life of you why your flash isn’t firing, head over to your camera’s menu, and enable Wireless Flash (on my a7 III, it’s in the Camera 1, menu 11).