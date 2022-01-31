I’m often asked why I shoot in Aperture Priority over, say, Manual mode. The answer is it’s often so much quicker and I can still make changes on the fly.

What is Aperture Priority?

Aperture Priority is a semi-auto exposure mode where the photographer chooses the aperture they require. While the camera automatically sets the shutter speed. The camera uses its exposure metering system to adjust the shutter speed to produce the final exposure, based on the aperture set and the current ISO.

Aperture Priority (AP) works with any of the camera’s light metering modes, such as evaluative, center-weighted and spot metering. Most manufacturers use A to designate Aperture priority, while Canon uses Av.

Shooting modes on a Sony camera

How to use it

I like Aperture Priority because it’s fast, letting me make aperture changes on the fly and having the camera rapidly make shutter speed decisions. By using exposure compensation I can adjust if the camera makes this too bright or too dark.

Many photographers use depth of field to help convey their stories. A shallow depth of field keeps the subject separated. While a larger depth of field gives a more detailed view of the entire scene.

Aperture Priority mode; f/2.8 Aperture Priority mode; f/5

When to use it

It doesn’t matter what genre you shoot — Aperture Priority can be a benefit. From portraits to landscapes, macro to wildlife, street to sports. If you’ve never used Aperture Priority mode before, I encourage you to spend a few days experimenting. I am sure you’ll find shooting in Aperture Priority very useful.