One lens? You can do it, I know you can.

Here’s a great assignment for equipment junkies who own every lens ever made. Photograph for one entire week using just one focal length.

Choose one lens you don’t normally use

If you normally photograph sports with 300mm, 400mm or 600mm lenses, try photographing a game with a normal or wide-angle lens. Look for ways a different focal length can help you see a familiar game in a new way.

If you photograph architecture with wide-angle lenses, try shooting with a telephoto lens to capture details or compress the building as part of the skyline.

©Lauri Novak

If you normally jump from extreme wide-angle lenses straight to telephotos, photograph with a normal lens for the week to see what you’ve been missing in the middle.

Telephoto zoom lenses don’t count

You’re not off the hook if you only own a 16-300 all-in-one-zoom. You can use it, but you’ll need to tape the zoom ring in place to a single focal length.

Explore near and far with that lens at one focal length. See what you can do. Photograph something very tight and wide-open. Then move back and stop down the same lens. Try to get every last ounce of mojo out of that single focal length.

This exercise will teach you that the most valuable lenses you own are your eyes.

EXEMPTIONS: You get an exemption for any work-related shoots. I don’t want the wrath of a bride who discovers her entire wedding was shot with a fisheye lens.

Go. Photograph. Enjoy.

The images in this article were photographed using only the Tamron 100-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di VC USD.