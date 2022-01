It’s time to make your voice heard! Each week, we ask a question of our readers so we know what sort of content to produce more of. Your input helps us make Photofocus better.

Today, Rich Harrington is hosting a webinar all about storage, organization and backup. So we want to know — do you back up your images? And if so, how? Let us know by voting below, and then tell us more in the Photofocus Community.