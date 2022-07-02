My wife and I recently attended an evening bull riding competition at the annual Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo in Elizabeth, CO. I applied for photography permit and was quickly approved as a “Freelance” photographer.

I was later successful in obtaining an upgraded “On Assignment” media/photography pass. This upgraded pass would allow me to write an article Photofocus. This would be my first opportunity to photograph a premier rodeo event. I was excited to test my camera skills during the fast action Xtreme Bull Riding competition.

The Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo

The beautiful town of Elizabeth, CO, located approximately 40 miles southeast of Denver, has hosted an annual rodeo sanctioned through the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) for the past 35 years. Known as “Rodeo in the Pines,” the Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo has become well known by rodeo enthusiasts throughout the country.

The annual rodeo takes place each year during the first week of June. The schedule begins with a Thursday evening concert, and this year’s featured performer was country music star Ryan Hurd. This is followed by a local parade and various rodeo competitions and performances through Sunday evening.

Obtaining a media/photography permit

Photographers may apply for either a “Freelance” permit or and “On Assignment” permit. The Freelance pass allows the photographer to take photos from the general seating area in the bleachers. All images taken are property of the PRCA and photos may not be sold for profit. An “On Assignment” media/photography permit allows access to a special photographers’ area. While I had an On Assignment pass, I chose to photograph from the bleachers.

My media pass for the 2022 Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo

Dress requirements

PRCA clothing regulations require media personnel and photographers to wear a long-sleeved button down or Western shirt, long pants and boots. A Western style hat is also strongly encouraged and required for certain areas of the arena. Because of the television and print media coverage, it is important to establish a Western atmosphere.

Michael & Lori Ryno

Photographing the rodeo

I brought a camera bag containing a Nikon Z7 II mirrorless camera and my 24-70mm and 70-200mm lenses. Because most of the action would occur during the late evening in low light, the fast 70-200mm f/2.8 lens was an essential part of my gear.

The evening began with a beautiful opening ceremony featuring members of The Blazing Saddles Drill Team riding horses through the arena. As the Thursday evening rodeo was dedicated to first responders, members of the Elizabeth Fire Rescue team were honored just before the signing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

A crowd favorite, Wild and Wooly Mutton Bustin’, features young cowboys and cowgirls riding fast moving sheep. The objective is to stay aboard as long as possible.

The end of a successful mutton bustin’ ride

The main event

Bull riding is considered to be the most dangerous of the PRCA rodeo events. The rider uses one hand to grip a braided rope that is wrapped round the bull. As the gate opens, the rider’s goal is to avoid touching the bull with his free hand while staying on for at least eight seconds. Staying in the middle of the bull while maintaining control also factors into the score.

Photographing the fast action of bull riding is challenging under varying light conditions. Techniques are similar to other types of sports and action photography. Early in the evening the light was good high shutter speeds of over 1/500s could be maintained with ISO levels below 400. However, as the sun fell below the horizon, I was often pushing the ISO as high as 2500, even when shooting at an aperture of f/2.8.

I thoroughly enjoyed the experience of photographing my first rodeo. I would like to congratulate the dedicated board of directors along with over 200 volunteers for providing a spectacular event. The staff was very prompt and supportive in providing me with the media pass. Going forward, the first week of June will be firmly set aside in my calendar.