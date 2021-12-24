The iPhone is the most used camera in the world, but are you getting the most out of it? How many tips and tricks do you know?

Are you up on Night and Cinematic Mode, swear by the Rode Wireless Go mics and the Adobe Lightroom Mobile app, and what’s your favorite time-lapse technique?

If you’re like many, there’s always a new iPhone camera technique you’re eager to learn, and we’re here to help.

Photofocus founder Scott Bourne and I have started a new podcast devoted to all things iPhone camera, the iPhone Photo Show. New episodes premiere every Friday on your favorite podcast platform, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Stitcher. Please listen and let us know what you think and what you’d like to hear about.

Bourne, who is best known for his wildlife photography and massive Twitter following, is also a respected educator and journalist who has been chronicling the Apple universe since the 1980s, and was a co-host of the MacBreak Weekly podcast. Both of us have been covering the iPhone since the initial launch in 2007 (read about my travels with the iPhone since day one here).

On the show we aim to tell you how to use the iPhone like a pro, and bring you news, reviews, interviews and tips you can use to improve your iPhone photography. In the coming weeks we’ll be exploring the best hidden features of the standard iPhone camera app, tips on shooting with the iPhone underwater and look ahead to what features we might be seeing on the next iPhone camera.

A request to Photofocus readers: We’ve started a Flipboard magazine where listeners can upload their favorite shots and have us discuss and critique them. Reach out to us with your questions at [email protected].