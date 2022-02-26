Do you have a speedlight or flash that sits in the cupboard or bottom of your camera bag because you’re not really sure HOW to use it, and are too embarrassed to ask for help? Well, have no fear. Learn how to quickly turn your flash from zero to hero with these mini-tutorials.

Godox AD200Pro speedlight

How speedlights actually work

A few years ago when I picked up my first speedlight, I was confused and daunted. I couldn’t seem to get things to work as I wanted to — so much so I didn’t really use it very much.

The biggest thing I struggled with when I first started using a speedlight was the settings. That is, until it was pointed out to me that 1/1 is full power and everything down from that was a fraction. So 1/2 is half power, 1/4 is quarter power and so on. That might be quite simple but I didn’t figure it out at first.

Want to learn more? Check out this article — “How speedlights actually work”

The next step is using it

Get someone or something and practice. Keep it simple. Just practice three one-light setups for dramatic portraits. Once you have the basics down you can apply it to anything. Portraits, still life, flowers, food … you name it!

Three one-light speedlight portraits

Practice, practice, practice

Seriously, there is nothing like practice to get proficient, but once you have the basics down, it can be loads of fun to play and experiment. And remember to have fun.