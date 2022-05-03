Recently I went out in the rain with my Canon 6D (yes, I know, I’m old tech still) and the 100mm f/2.8 lens.

I was working on a specific challenge in an inspirational photography group I am in. The challenge was to create sketches of one subject or topic. Earlier that morning a friend posted a photo of this location that I tend to go to often and the word growth came to mind.

Gray skies with rain on the way

I headed out immediately as it was predicted to and looked like it would rain at any moment. Typically I don’t let the rain stop me unless it’s pouring so hard you can’t see. A friend and mentor of mine always says, go anyway, no matter what you feel like, the weather, etc. Just go anyway. So I did.

Using the macro lens without a tripod

Well, let me just give you the numbers. I pressed the shutter 285 times. Came home and went through the images in order to find nine SOOC sketches to share and one final to edit. I deleted 140 images. 61 of the images got a quick 5-star rating so I could go back to see what was worth editing.

Why? Because even though I know using a tripod or Platypod would help me create better, sharp images when using that 100mm lens, I still find it far too limiting when I want to move around and find different angles. Especially getting close and trying to get down low in the mud and water of a creek.

SOOC SOOC SOOC SOOC SOOC

Raindrops keep falling on my … camera

And on my head. It felt great to get out in the fresh air and be out in nature. But, what about my camera and my lens? Is it OK for them to get wet? When I posted a series of images from that day (I was playing with post-processing as well), someone asked me if my camera was waterproof. This is a question and comment I’ve seen every so often.

Straight out of camera Using Topaz Texture Effects for different looks Using Topaz Texture Effects for different looks

I’ve heard people say they couldn’t go out because it was raining or snowing and they were afraid of ruining their camera. My reply to this and the person who asked the question was this:



It’s not waterproof, no camera truly is (unless it’s a specific underwater camera). The Canon 6D has very loose claims of dust and moisture resistance but not complete weather sealing.

The lens I was using, the EF 100mm f/2.8 IS USM is not weather-sealed either, but the pro version, EF 100mm f/2.8L IS USM is. It was not completely pouring down rain though either. As long as you take care of your camera, keep it somewhat out of direct rain and wipe it down, it’s likely fine. I also wouldn’t be changing lenses out in the rain either, in fact, I only took the macro lens with me this day.

Pay attention and be cautious

Most cameras out there can withstand sprinkles and snow as long as it’s not extreme. But, please check your manufacturer’s warranty and suggestions. The pro version of my Canon 6D is weather-sealed, making it a bit more robust in that department. That said, I’ve used my camera in heavy snow and rain with no issues. Am I just lucky? No, I take care of my gear.

Rain covers for your camera are also a good way to just be sure that it stays dry. They are easily found and relatively inexpensive. You can also do it yourself with a Ziploc bag or any type of plastic bag that fits and doesn’t have holes in it.

Go despite the rain

Seriously, if you really want to get out with your camera, stop worrying about the weather, the sky, the lack of clouds, etc. Those are all excuses and I know, I’ve used them all myself. Just get out there and create!