One of the biggest “rules” out there in photography is to shoot level, shoot above, but never shoot someone from a low perspective. It’s unflattering, distorting, and people will hate the photo you take of them from a low angle. Well, that’s just plain horsepuckey.

By lying on the ground at the bottom of this golf course bunker, I was able to transport my clients out of a golf course and into a location that focused only on them.

Photos created at a low perspective are often some of my favorite images. It’s an instant way for me to minimize a chaotic (or ugly) background. Stuck on a boring golf course? Get low! In a tourist trap (cough, cough — DC monuments — cough, cough), get low! In a generic field with no real character? Get low! I can isolate my clients in the frame and make them appear as if they are the most important people in the world. And hey, who doesn’t like feeling important, even if it’s just for the moment?

Why create from a low perspective?

Using a low perspective is also good for adding intimacy into the shot. It’s a view rarely seen and often allows cause for pause. Which is what we want when people look at our images, right? We want them to linger, to look, to really see. Switching up the angle can have a large impact on that.

The above image was taken at a traditional Indian wedding. The only chance I had of getting a photo was to sit smack dab in front, on the floor. I was anxious at first as this was unorthodox to ME. But, I put on my trusty 17-40mm and let it do it’s magic.

I lowered the camera body and still kept the angle of my lens fairly perpendicular to the ground. This minimized the distortion of the people while allowing my clients in the foreground to really feel as if they are featured in this photo. Had I taken this even from a kneeling level, there wouldn’t be nearly the focal point and impact.

Photographing up the staircase

In this next shot, I was at the George Washington Masonic Memorial in Alexandria, VA. Literature has long made the Masons a mysterious group and being in their memorial, I wanted to capture that feeling, even if it was just in a boring, kind of sterile, old stairwell. Getting low allowed me to create an environment that appears more mysterious and engaging than it really is. It’s just stairs. Big whoop. Get low and suddenly they’re interesting.

So next time you’re in a location and you’re stuck, get low! You may be surprised at how you can break the “rules” and come out with a better perspective.