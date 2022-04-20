You know a Mom who is a photographer. However, you’re not sure what to get her for Mother’s Day. Here are five ideas that are sure to bring a smile to her face.

1. Creative lens

Lensbaby Edge 35 Optic

Help Mom get in touch with her creative side. Lensbaby specializes in creative lenses. Whether it’s beautiful selective focuses, beautiful glowing soft images, pinhole or shallow depth-of-field bokeh, Lensbaby has you covered.

Lensbaby Edge 35 Optic with selective focus.

My personal favorite is the Lensbaby Composer Pro II with Edge 35 Optic. It creates a slice of focus. You can control where the slice of focus falls by a combination of bending the lens and how wide you set the aperture. The wider the aperture, the more pronounced the blur. This is a great lens for photographing portraits, flowers, landscapes and … well, just about anything. I use it for night photography.

2. Bags



Tenba Solstice 24L backpack.

Ask any photographer. It is impossible to have too many bags. One popular bag is the attractive, water-resistant Think Tank Photo TurnStyle 20 Sling Camera Bag. It’s slim, yet somehow accommodates a DSLR and four lenses and accessories in a very clean look. It can function as a sling bag or belt pack. A warning, though. Looking for bags can send you down a rabbit hole from where there is no escape. If you feel she might like a handcrafted canvas bag, the ONA Bowery Camera Bag might be a great choice. For more of a backpack, albeit a sleek modern one, I love the Tenba Solstice 20L backpack.

3. Cool necklaces and pendants

A lot of Moms might like a necklace with a beautiful small camera. Also, consider earrings or other accessories.

4. Functional art

Everyone loves art. But art that is also functional and really makes a fun statement? Absolutely! Here is a metal wine bottle holder that looks like a photographer with a camera.

5. Moms who love to bring the fun

Polaroids … always fun. Photo by Matt Moloney on Unsplash

It’s hard to go wrong with an instant camera. Every time I’ve ever seen someone bring this to a party — whether kids or adults — it’s turned into a boatload of fun. People miss having a tangible photo in an instant … considerably more fun and fascinating than simply taking a photo on a phone! We still have several instant photos hanging on our refrigerator, great memories from parties and get-togethers a few years ago!

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera is certainly a fun choice. And hey, it even comes in pink. Or …. go with the OG manufacturer and get a Polaroid OneStep.

Other options

These are some ideas to get you going. You can also consider camera straps, rangefinder cameras, digital picture frames, lens filters, smartphones or batteries. Yes, batteries. I doubt a photographer can ever have too many batteries.

Mothers do a mind-boggling amount of things. They bring it every day. And if she’s a single mother, she’s a superhero. Maybe get her something from this list, a fantastic dinner, a foot massage, and a winning lottery ticket.

Although Mother’s Day should be every day, we certainly can go out of our way to make her feel extra special on this special day.