Today, B&H started offering some great pre-holiday deals from some of the best photography brands in the business! Check out to see some of our favorite deals below. For even more deals, check out the B&H Holiday Head Start page.
Plus, be sure to book our Holiday Shopping Guide for all the latest deals as they’re announced!
Olympus
- Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III: $1399; save $400
- Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III: $899; save $300
- Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-100mm f/4 IS PRO lens: $1199; save $100
- Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 7-14mm f/2.8 PRO lens: $1199; save $200
- Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 300mm f/4 IS PRO lens: $2749; save $150
Click here to see all the deals from Olympus
Sony
- Sony Alpha a7R IV with Accessories kit: $2998; save $510
- Sony Alpha a7 III with Accessories kit: $1698; save $300
- Sony FE 24-105mm f/4 lens: $1098; save $300
- Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS lens: $2398; save $200
- Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM lens: $1998; save $200
Click here to see all the deals from Sony
Fujifilm
- Fujifilm X-T3 with 18-55mm lens and Accessories kit: $1399.95; save $500
- Fujifilm XF 55-200mm f/3.5-4.8 R LM OIS lens: $499.95; save $200
- Fujifilm XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR lens: $1399; save $500
- Fujifilm XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR lens: $899; save $300
- Fujifilm GFX 50R Medium Format camera: $3499.95; save $1000
Click here to see all the deals from Fujifilm
Canon
- Canon EOS RP with 24-105mm f/4-7.1 lens: $999; save $400
- Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III: $649; save $100
Click here to see all the deals from Canon
Panasonic
- Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5 with Accessories kit: $1397.99; save $600
- Panasonic Lumix DC-G9 with Accessories kit: $1197; save $300
- Panasonic Lumix G X Vario 35-100mm f/2.8 II lens: $897.99; save $200
- Panasonic Leica DG Vario-Elmar 100-400mm f/4-6.3 lens: $1597.99; save $200
- Panasonic Leica DG Nocticron 42.5mm f/1.2 lens: $1397.99; save $200
Click here to see all the deals from Panasonic
Nikon
- Nikon Z 6II with FTZ Adapter kit: $2046.90; save $200
- Nikon Z 5: $1296.95; save $100
- NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR lens: $1896.95; save $450
- NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S lens: $1996.95; save $300
Click here to see all the deals from Nikon
Pentax
- Ricoh GR III with case and battery kit: $946.95; save $34.90
- Pentax K-1 Mark II: $1796.95; save $200
Click here to see all the deals from Pentax
Sigma
- Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Art for DSLRs: $1099; save $200
- Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art lens for DSLRs: $1099; save $100
- Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sports lens for DSLRs: $1379; save $120
- Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art for mirrorless: $799; save $100
Click here to see all the deals from Sigma
Tamron
- Tamron SP 150-600mm f/5-6.3 Di VC USD G2 lens: $1199; save $200
- Tamron SP 45mm f/1.8 Di VC USD lens: $399; save $200
Click here to see all the deals from Tamron
Tokina
- Tokina opera 16-28mm f/2.8 FF lens for Canon EF or Nikon F: $599; save $100
- Tokina FiRIN 20mm f/2 FE AF lens for Sony E: $749; save $200