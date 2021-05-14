Leading up to the Visual Storytelling Conference, we’re putting the spotlight on some of the instructors! Meet them and find out what you can learn from them at the conference, plus some pre-conference insights.

Luisa Winters

Luisa Winters is an Adobe Premiere Master Instructor, an Adobe Certified Instructor, and an Apple Certified Trainer. She is an accomplished videographer, editor, 3D animator, and graphics designer. Her compositions have been seen on broadcast TV as well as in private video productions. She has created and edited scores of video and web projects for dozens of corporate, government, and educational, commercial and private clients. An accomplished nonlinear editor and instructor, Luisa has conducted training sessions and master classes for Adobe After Effects, Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, Flash, Dreamweaver, Captivate and Encore DVD.

A Private Pilot and a UAS Pilot, Luisa has led sessions and workshops in almost every U.S. state and in several countries across the world. She has been a featured speaker at NAB and other national and international conferences every year since 2005.

Can you tell us a little about what you’ll be teaching for the Visual Storytelling Conference?

“I’ll be talking about how to make money with a drone. Things like how to get certified to fly legally, which drone to get, accessories and what shots work.”

How did you get started in videography?

“I started in 1987 right after graduating from college. I started creating classical music videos for the local orchestras, opera and music students. That quickly developed into commercials, industrial and educational videography.”

What makes you push the envelope in terms of your creativity?

“I am a musician, and I see video as an extension of music. Things like rhythm, pacing, balance, tension and release are what I concentrate on the most.”

What’s one piece of advice you can give related to your courses?

“Two things: Safety should always be your number one priority, and don’t buy a drone until you know what you want to do with it.”

What’s one challenge you’ve had in your career, and how have you overcome it?

“Budget. At first the equipment was super expensive, but clients were willing to pay. Now, equipment is super cheap, but clients are not willing to pay. Of course, the inexpensive nature of the equipment means that more people have access to it. A lot of people call themselves professional and the quality is suffering.”

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

“The whole process of creating video has always been rewarding to me. I truly hope that anyone getting started in this line of business gets as much satisfaction from it as I do.”