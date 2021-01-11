Photofocus is looking to add a few new writers to its team to start 2021. If interested, please fill out our form here, and we’ll be in touch with you in the coming weeks. Here’s what we’re looking for:

Product reviewer

We’re looking to bring more reviews to Photofocus this year, and we’d love to start that with a dedicated product reviewer. The ideal candidate is capable of writing 1-2 product reviews per week ranging from 600-1100 words in length, following a standard format. They understand photography and the technical aspects of a camera.

Our product reviewer is based in the United States, and also knows how to take attractive photographs of the product. They are capable of writing about a product without completely bashing it. We all have had products that we don’t like, but there has to be something in it for someone, right?

Video review experience is an added plus, but not required.

Finally, you have to be able to communicate well and work with a team. This is a contracted position, but we do meet regularly as a team to keep each other informed.

To apply for the product reviewer position, please click here.

We’re also looking for …

We’re always on the lookout for new faces to join the Photofocus team! Whether you want to inspire, educate or inform, please be sure to let your interest be known! Fill out our form here to get started.

Want to submit a guest post?

We’re now accepting guest posts from interested photographers! Click here to submit yours today.