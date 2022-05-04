It’s Day 3 of the Photoshop Virtual Summit.

Three sessions I’m looking forward to today

Perfect Color in Photoshop

©Tim Grey

Tim Grey will be sharing tips and tricks for getting maximum control over color in your images using Photoshop.

You’ll learn techniques for evaluating color, see how to master the process of fine-tuning the overall balance of colors, learn how to apply color adjustments to different areas based on tonal values and discover techniques for focusing adjustments on individual colors, and much more.

Get the Most from an iPhone with Apple ProRaw and Photoshop

Join Rich Harrington as he teaches you how to change your iPhone settings to capture the highest quality images and use RAW files natively.

You’ll also learn how to transfer those images to Photoshop, remove lens distortion, and preserve the expanded dynamic range color mapping. Rich will even explore hidden data that’s embedded into your files.

The Power of Smart Objects

©Nicole S. Young

In this session with Nicole S. Young, you’ll learn:

Learn what Smart Objects are and how you can use them in your workflow

Learn how to create and replace Smart Objects in the Layers panel

Discover how they can be used with print templates, plugins, scaling objects, and more

Understand some of the limitations of Smart Objects

