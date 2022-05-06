It’s the final day of the Photoshop Virtual Summit.

It’s still not too late to register for the 5-day free conference. And, if you want to watch the sessions you missed, just sign up for the VIP pass for only $159. The VIP pass gives you lifetime access to the class recordings, notes, exercise files and many bonuses.

Four sessions I’m looking forward to today

Leveraging Layer Groups in Photoshop

Fully leverage layer groups and keep your layers organized with this course from Tim Grey. You’ll learn how to organize layers into groups, apply targeted adjustments with layer groups and exercise extreme control with stacked layer groups.

Fixing Common Photographic Problems

Photo by Julie Powell

From running out of background on a studio shoot to needing to fix red eye, this course with RC Concepcion will give you quick and easy tips to fix those common photography problems. Leveraging Photoshop’s smart tools and some solid techniques, you’ll get tips to get you off the computer and back to shooting.

Advanced Tips, Tricks, and Shortcuts to Automate Your Workflow and Increase Your Productivity in Photoshop

In this fast-paced session, join Julieanne Kost who will provide you with the tools you’ll need to maximize your productivity and avoid timely repetitive tasks. Dive into Photoshop’s Actions palette, and learn little-known secrets. Learn how to automate your workflow with features like batch processing, droplets and variables.

Shortcut City (Stop Working so Hard)

Photo by Kevin Ames

When it comes to working efficiently in Photoshop, it’s hard to beat the time savings that are built into your keyboard. There are around 160 keyboard shortcuts built into Photoshop. Join Dave Cross as he shares some strategies for implementing shortcuts into your workflow, highlighting some of the most important shortcuts and discuss the advantages of making your own custom shortcuts.

You can still sign up for the Photoshop Virtual Summit.