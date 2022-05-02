The Photoshop Virtual Summit starts today. In fact, if you’re reading this it’s already started!

It’s not too late to register for the 5-day free conference. And, if you can’t make it to any or all of the days, just sign up for the VIP pass. It’s $99 until noon ET today, Monday, May 2, 2022. After that, it is only $159. The VIP pass gives you lifetime access to the class recordings, notes, exercise files and many bonuses.

Five sessions I’m looking forward to today:

25 Tips, Tricks and Techniques for Working with Layers in Photoshop

©Julieanne Kost

While I don’t use Photoshop that often, anytime I can attend a class with Julieanne Kost, I’m in. She makes me want to learn more and have so much fun while doing it.

In this class, Julieanne will cover her favorite tips, tricks and techniques to enhance the way you work with layers. She will show you shortcuts and hidden gems that cover everything from fundamental features of the Layers panel to more advanced techniques.

Photoshop for Landscape Photographers

Glyn Dewis is another top-notch photographer and educator. He is passionate about helping others and passing on his knowledge.

During this session, you’ll how to blend images together for the perfect exposure throughout the image. Glyn will walk you through the focus stacking process and how to fix perspective using Photoshop. He’ll also include several quick fixes that you can’t do when you’re out in the field.

Relaxation Break with Sonya Stoa

©Lauri Novak

Who doesn’t need this? I love that they have incorporated these types of breaks into their summit. Sitting in front of our screens while learning requires breaks like this.

Developing a SMART Workflow

Blake Rudis is going to take us through how we can “do things in the correct order at the correct time” in our workflow. He is all about not wasting time while editing. Using Photoshop, Bridge and Camera Raw he’ll talk about how they’re all connected.

By the end of this class, you will be well versed in a solid workflow that you can adopt for your post-processing sessions.

Artificial Intelligence and Portraits

© 2018 | Kristina Sherk Photography | www.Kristinasherk.com

Photoshop is getting smarter and smarter. During this session, Kristina Sherk is going to show you all the features and tools that have been “smartened” using AI technology. Using these tools will help speed up your retouching time.

She will be covering how exactly to use AI technology to speed up your retouching. She’ll show you all the hidden settings that make your favorite tools work faster. And, neural filters will be discussed as well.

Don’t forget you can still sign up for the Photoshop Virtual Summit.