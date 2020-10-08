September 2020 is in the history books and that can mean only one thing for Photofocus readers who entered our Celebrate 21 contest series — it’s time to announce the winner of the Fotopro tripod and monopod, and a B&H gift card!

Photofocus is having a birthday party commemorating 21 years of free photo education to our readers by giving you a chance each month to win a great prize. Some of the prizes won so far include an X-Rite i1 Photo 2 monitor, printer and projector calibration system, a Lume Cube lighting kit, gift certificate for a Santa Fe Workshop, an 8-bay protected storage system from Drobo and much more.

What we’re giving away next

The contest series is a long way from being finished. If you want to get in on the prize for October — an educational bundle from some of the best photography educators on the market, including Joel Grimes and Serge Ramelli. Plus, you’ll get a one-year subscription to ThinkTAPLearn, full of training to enhance your photography, video and business skills.

Enter now! You’ll also be entered in to our grand prize drawing, as well as our bonus prize from Olympus.

September’s winner

Congratulations go to Winston Giles! You’ve won a Fotopro tripod and monopod, plus a B&H gift card. Watch your email for details on how to claim your prize. There have been a lot of winners so far; see all of them here.