YoloLiv has introduced the new YoloBox Mini 4-in-1 streaming system, which includes an encoder, monitor, recorder and multi-destination streamer all-in-one. Coming in a footprint that’s as small as an iPhone, the YoloBox Mini offers up to 60fps for video streaming, and is especially designed for sports, gaming and IRL live streaming.

With a built-in restreaming service, the YoloBox Mini integrates directly with YouTube, Facebook and Twitch. It also offers various overlays, comments on the stream, side-by-side, split view and more, offering professional features and processing power required for even the most demanding of live broadcasts.

“The new YoloBox model is a perfect example of the spirit of YoloLiv” said Frank Zhu, leader of YoloLiv. “It looks small as an all-in-one live streaming equipment, but it has professional and versatile broadcast features hidden inside so customers won’t be creatively limited and using their creativity they can use it the exact same way all as high end live streaming equipment found in the industry. YoloBox Mini is perfect for various verticals of live streaming like church, wedding, education, especially sports, gaming, IRL, etc.”

Mini, mobile and mighty

Perfect for event streaming with support up to 1080p and 60fps, the YoloBox Mini supports all network types (4G LTE, WiFi, ethernet and hotspot) so you can always stay connected and go live. Its bright screen makes it easy to see what’s happening at any time of day, indoors or out. These features make YoloBox Mini a highly-adaptable device for streamers in any environment and for any events.

The YoloBox Mini packs the same punch as the YoloBox Pro, meaning you get the same or even higher level of control during live video productions. You also get the same flexible functionality to up your production value, and time-saving integrations to stream to up to three destinations simultaneously.

Custom scoreboards, text, logos, a countdown timer and more can be easily added as graphical overlays.

Monitor Mode works great even when you’re not live streaming. Record, switch, add overlays and transitions to level up your video production efficiency.

With its quick setup and simple interface, YoloBox Mini makes it easy to get up and running, and saves hours of setup and teardown time. This makes it ideal, even if you’re just a one-person crew.

Future firmware updates will enable users to stream directly to Instagram and TikTok, set up smartphone connection for wireless control, have guest invitations, integrate web URLs into a stream, have auto-switching capabilities and more.

Pricing and availability

The YoloBox Mini is currently available for preorder at $699 through B&H Photo, and should be available in the coming weeks.